Agta Record : Media Release HY Results 2018

Proﬁtability jumps after successful reorganisations

Media Release: 10 September 2018

First half-year results 2018

In the ﬁrst half of 2018, consolidated total turnover grew 4.7% at constant exchange rates. Turnover of the higher margin maintenance and service business even grew 8.2% excluding exchange rate effects. The strong growth of the service and maintenance business contributed to the 90 basis points increase of the gross margin, which was also helped by pricing initiatives across the group and the compensation of raw material price increases by savings in the supply chain. The beneﬁts of the reor- ganisations in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the United States allowed personnel cost to decrease slightly and

Group key ﬁgures January - June

structure cost to stay constant, despite an expanding business.

The ﬁnancial result is predominantly non-cash and driven by the impact exchange rate movements had on the cash positions in the Group.

2018 sales growth continues to be anticipated to be 3 to 4% based on constant exchange rates.

Next media release 3rd quarter turnover on 25 October 2018 (after market closing)

in MEUR 2018 % 2017 % Variation Turnover 178.6 100% 175.2 100% +1.9% Gross proﬁt 132.7 74.3 128.6 73.4 +3.2% Personnel expenses 83.3 46.6 83.7 47.8 -0.5% Structure cost 25.4 14.2 25.4 14.5 0.0% EBITDA 24.7 13.8 20.2 11.5 +22.3% EBIT 18.3 10.2 13.3 7.6 +37.6% Financial result (1.1) -0.6 0.0 0.0 NM Proﬁt for the period 13.4 7.5 10.2 5.8 +31.3% About agta record Ranking among the top players in the global market for automatic pedestrian doors, agta record calls on its integrated technological and Contact

commercial know-how. The Group's extensive expertise covers the design, production, marketing, installation and maintenance of a large range of automatic doors.

Headquartered in Switzerland, agta record sells its products and services across the globe and is directly present with subsidiaries in 17 countries. agta record is listed on Euronext Paris, foreign stocks: ISIN: CH0008853209

agta record ltd

Hubert Jouffroy - Chairman of the Board

Tel. +33 6 07 44 56 12info@record.groupwww.record.group

agta record ltd - Allmendstrasse 24 - 8320 Fehraltorf - Switzerland mail:info@record.group- web: www.record.group

