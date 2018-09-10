Agta Record : Media Release HY Results 2018

recordyour global partner for entrance solutions
Proﬁtability jumps after successful reorganisations
Media Release: 10 September 2018
First half-year results 2018
In the ﬁrst half of 2018, consolidated total turnover grew 4.7% at constant exchange rates. Turnover of the higher margin maintenance and service business even grew 8.2% excluding exchange rate effects. The strong growth of the service and maintenance business contributed to the 90 basis points increase of the gross margin, which was also helped by pricing initiatives across the group and the compensation of raw material price increases by savings in the supply chain. The beneﬁts of the reor- ganisations in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the United States allowed personnel cost to decrease slightly and
Group key ﬁgures January - June
structure cost to stay constant, despite an expanding business.
The ﬁnancial result is predominantly non-cash and driven by the impact exchange rate movements had on the cash positions in the Group.
2018 sales growth continues to be anticipated to be 3 to 4% based on constant exchange rates.
Next media release 3rd quarter turnover on 25 October 2018 (after market closing)
|
in MEUR
|
2018
|
%
|
2017
|
%
|
Variation
|
Turnover
|
178.6
|
100%
|
175.2
|
100%
|
+1.9%
|
Gross proﬁt
|
132.7
|
74.3
|
128.6
|
73.4
|
+3.2%
|
Personnel expenses
|
83.3
|
46.6
|
83.7
|
47.8
|
-0.5%
|
Structure cost
|
25.4
|
14.2
|
25.4
|
14.5
|
0.0%
|
EBITDA
|
24.7
|
13.8
|
20.2
|
11.5
|
+22.3%
|
EBIT
|
18.3
|
10.2
|
13.3
|
7.6
|
+37.6%
|
Financial result
|
(1.1)
|
-0.6
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NM
|
Proﬁt for the period
|
13.4
|
7.5
|
10.2
|
5.8
|
+31.3%
|
About agta record
|
Ranking among the top players in the global market for automatic
|
pedestrian doors, agta record calls on its integrated technological and
Contact
commercial know-how. The Group's extensive expertise covers the design, production, marketing, installation and maintenance of a large range of automatic doors.
Headquartered in Switzerland, agta record sells its products and services across the globe and is directly present with subsidiaries in 17 countries. agta record is listed on Euronext Paris, foreign stocks: ISIN: CH0008853209
agta record ltd
Hubert Jouffroy - Chairman of the Board
Tel. +33 6 07 44 56 12info@record.groupwww.record.group
agta record ltd - Allmendstrasse 24 - 8320 Fehraltorf - Switzerland mail:info@record.group- web: www.record.group
your global partner for entrance solutions
record.group