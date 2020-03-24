agta record : Media Release FY Results 2019

Headquartered in Switzerland, agta record sells its products and services across the globe and is directly present with subsidi- aries in 17 countries. agta record is listed on Euronext Paris, foreign stocks. ISIN: CH0008853209

web: www.record.group

mail: info@record.group

agta record ltd - Allmendstrasse 24 - 8320 Fehraltorf - Switzerland record.group mail: info@record.group - web: www.record.group

Tel. + 33 6 07 44 56 12

Hubert Jouffroy - Chairman of the Board

Ranking among the top players in the global market for automatic pedestrian doors, agta record calls on its integrated technological and commercial know-how. The Group's extensive expertise covers the design, pro- duction, marketing, installation and mainte- nance of a large range of automatic doors.

agta record ltd

About agta record

Next media release

2020 1st Quarter Sales:

23 April 2020 after trading

Contact

By the end of February, agta record had grown order intake by 7%. At this point in time and depending on the country, construction sites have been closed or show limited activity, orders and pro- jects are being postponed and techni- cians are restricted in their mobility. The office-based workforce of the group is predominantly working from home. Depending on the country, various op- tions exist to mitigate the negative cost impact of personnel without work. The spreading pandemic and reduced ac- tivity are already having a negative in- fluence on the March results. Due to the low visibility it is not possible to evaluate the impact on the full year.

As communicated on 28 February 2020, ASSA ABLOY received phase 1 conditional clearance by the EU Com- mission to indirectly acquire the 54% shareholding in agta record from the shareholders of agta finance. ASSA ABLOY is expecting the closing in the second half of 2020 after all remaining closing conditions and the EU Commis- sion requirements have been fulfilled.

Outlook and impact of the pandemic

record

your global partner for entrance solutions