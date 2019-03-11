Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AGTech Holdings Limited    8279   BMG0135Z1032

AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8279)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGTech : Enable Digital Transformation to its Network Service Platform, AGTech Wins Guangdong Sports Lottery Center's Tender

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Enable Digital Transformation to its Network Service Platform,

AGTech Wins Guangdong Sports Lottery Center's Tender

(Hong Kong, March 11, 2019) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" or the "Company", HKEX stock code:08279) is delighted to announce that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has won an open bidding from Guangdong Provincial Sports Lottery Center to launch a "network service platform". Within two months after the signing of the contract, the construction, testing, training and operation maintenance of the service platform system and client software will be completed. This platform will provide Guangdong Sports Lottery Center with services such as instant messaging, training and assessment, intelligent service and task announcement in order to further promote the development of Guangdong sports lottery.

The digital strategy of "Promoting the Implementation of the National Big Data Technology Strategy, Building Digital China" was clearly stated by the Chinese government in 2017, the new generation of digital technology, represented by cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence, is leading China's internet promptly into the new era of digital economy. The trend of digital economy is made possible by digital transformation, the state and provincial lottery authorities and the retail store owners are eager to learn how to empower physical lottery stores through digital management and also how to transform the investment of institutions into outcomes efficiently.

As one of the leading lottery service providers in China, AGTech has combined its rich experience with the vast resources of Alibaba Group to apply the enterprise intelligent office service platform to the Guangdong Sports Lottery Center "network service platform" project, thus satisfying the demand on digital management and continuously leading the innovation of China's lottery industry.

John Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGTech said, "We are very glad to cooperate with

Guangdong Sports Lottery Center to create an efficient information exchange platform and intelligent office solutions for Guangdong sports lottery, and help its network service platform to make digital transformation come true, thus reducing operating costs and increasing work efficiency. In future, we look forward to spreading the platform service to other regions of the nation, consolidating our leading position in the industry, and providing support for the development of national sports and public welfare."

-END-

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on the GEM (Stock Code: 08279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in the lottery and mobile games and entertainment market with a focus on China and selected international markets. A member of the Alibaba Group with around 400 employees, AGTech is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Financial Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into two categories:

  • Lottery (including hardware, games and systems, provision of distribution and ancillary services); and

  • Games and Entertainment.

AGTech is a Gold Contributor of the World Lottery Association (WLA), an associate member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), and an official partner of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA).

For more information, please visit www.agtech.com

Disclaimer

AGTech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 13:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:35aAGTECH : Enable Digital Transformation to its Network Service Platform, AGTech W..
PU
09:11aAGTECH : Mohamed bin Zayed approves AED 1bn incentives to prop up agri-tech firm..
AQ
07:44aAGTECH : ADIO incentivises global AgTech companies to establish presence in Abu ..
AQ
07:44aAGTECH : Mohammad Bin Zayed approves Dh1 billion to boost UAE's AgTech sector, c..
AQ
04:23aAGTECH : Mohamed bin Zayed approves AED1 billion of incentives to create global ..
AQ
03/06AGTECH : Wins 2019's First Two China Sports Lottery Hardware Tenders
PU
02/22AGTECH : Hangzhou Sports Lottery Brings Exciting News in New Year，A RMB5 ..
PU
02/19AGTECH : firms to supercharge farms` crop yields with AI after $3m funding boost
AQ
01/24AGTECH : Azerbaijan implementing great work to develop agriculture – assis..
AQ
01/24AGTECH : Turkey ready to share innovations in agriculture with Azerbaijan
AQ
More news
Chart AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGTech Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ho Sun Chairman, CEO & Compliance Officer
Jin Min Bai Chief Operations Officer
Taoye Hu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Bing Fu Chief Technology Officer
Monica Maria Nunes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED3.09%0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.84%120 565
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.85%108 438
ACCENTURE14.67%103 069
VMWARE, INC.23.34%69 325
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING13.82%65 013
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.