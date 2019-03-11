AGTech : Enable Digital Transformation to its Network Service Platform, AGTech Wins Guangdong Sports Lottery Center's Tender

Enable Digital Transformation to its Network Service Platform,

AGTech Wins Guangdong Sports Lottery Center's Tender

(Hong Kong, March 11, 2019) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" or the "Company", HKEX stock code:08279) is delighted to announce that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has won an open bidding from Guangdong Provincial Sports Lottery Center to launch a "network service platform". Within two months after the signing of the contract, the construction, testing, training and operation maintenance of the service platform system and client software will be completed. This platform will provide Guangdong Sports Lottery Center with services such as instant messaging, training and assessment, intelligent service and task announcement in order to further promote the development of Guangdong sports lottery.

The digital strategy of "Promoting the Implementation of the National Big Data Technology Strategy, Building Digital China" was clearly stated by the Chinese government in 2017, the new generation of digital technology, represented by cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence, is leading China's internet promptly into the new era of digital economy. The trend of digital economy is made possible by digital transformation, the state and provincial lottery authorities and the retail store owners are eager to learn how to empower physical lottery stores through digital management and also how to transform the investment of institutions into outcomes efficiently.

As one of the leading lottery service providers in China, AGTech has combined its rich experience with the vast resources of Alibaba Group to apply the enterprise intelligent office service platform to the Guangdong Sports Lottery Center "network service platform" project, thus satisfying the demand on digital management and continuously leading the innovation of China's lottery industry.

John Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGTech said, "We are very glad to cooperate with

Guangdong Sports Lottery Center to create an efficient information exchange platform and intelligent office solutions for Guangdong sports lottery, and help its network service platform to make digital transformation come true, thus reducing operating costs and increasing work efficiency. In future, we look forward to spreading the platform service to other regions of the nation, consolidating our leading position in the industry, and providing support for the development of national sports and public welfare."

