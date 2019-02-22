AGTech : Hangzhou Sports Lottery Brings Exciting News in New Year，A RMB5 Million Special Prize Won in Rural Taobao Lottery Store

Hangzhou Sports Lottery Brings Exciting News in New Year，

A RMB5 Million Special Prize Won in Rural Taobao Lottery Store

(Hangzhou, February 22, 2019) - On the evening of February 19, Sports Lottery Administration Center in Zhejiang Province drew the winning numbers for "Zhejiang 6+1" ( issue 19019 ), the numbers were "7, 4, 6, 8, 2, 6+7". A special prize of RMB5 million was won in Hangzhou. It is reported that the winning lottery is a single ticket with RMB10, purchased in Rural Taobao Sports Lottery Sales Store (No. 301011522) in Dayang Town, Jiande City, Hangzhou.

(Picture from the official Wechat of Hangzhou SLAC)

"Cuntao （村淘） " is the abbreviation of "Rural Taobao Network". It is a service station established by

Alibaba Group in rural areas to enhance distribution experience and improve efficiency in logistics distribution for rural villages. In recent years, the state's attention to expand the social channels of lottery market has been increased. The 13th Five-Year Plan of Sports Lottery issued by the General Administration of Sports of China in 2016 reveals that the state will "continue to fill the blank areas and build a lottery sales network of sales stores covering cities, counties, townships and villages".

In response to the national policy, as a leading enterprise in the lottery industry, AGTech has made full use of its expertise in lottery channels, marketing and management to promote the pilot projects of Zhejiang Rural Taobao Lottery in Quzhou Longyou and Hangzhou Jiande successfully in April and June 2017 respectively.

With the support of Sports Lottery Administration Centers at all levels, in addition to Cuntao, Tmall store, Lingshoutong （零售通） , Hema Fresh Store （盒馬鮮生） and other channels in Alibaba's new retail ecology, are also gradually choosing suitable high-quality outlets in Zhejiang and other provinces to increase lottery business.

Lottery entering marketplaces is the choice of lottery authorities to expand channels in recent years. AGTech integrates lottery sales with Alibaba's new retail entity channels, by expanding value-added business and increasing customer flow, it increases the lottery commission income of retail owners, expands social employment, innovates and leads the transformation and upgrading of the economy, improves the quality of service for people's livelihood, thus increases local sports lottery public welfare funds, and makes more contributions to national public welfare and local economic development.

