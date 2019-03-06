Log in
AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8279)
AGTech : Wins 2019's First Two China Sports Lottery Hardware Tenders

03/06/2019

AGTech Wins 2019's First Two China Sports Lottery Hardware Tenders

(Hong Kong, March 6, 2019) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" or the "Company", HKEX stock code:08279) is delighted to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AGTech GOT Technology Co., Ltd ("AGTech GOT") has won 2019's first two lottery hardware tenders to supply lottery terminals to China sports lottery, provides sports lottery terminals for Tianjin, and new android sports lottery terminals for Hainan, respectively.

John Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGTech said:"We are pleased that our hardware division's continued dedication to the China lottery industry is reaffirmed with the winning of the year's first two lottery hardware tenders, as AGTech GOT always puts the user experience of lottery shopkeepers and customers in the first place. We will continue to strive for excellence in safety, compliance and innovation in the production and research and development of lottery hardware, further contributing to the healthy development of the Chinese lottery market as a whole."

-END-

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on the GEM (Stock Code: 08279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in the lottery and mobile games and entertainment market with a focus on China and selected international markets. A member of the Alibaba Group with around 400 employees, AGTech is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Financial Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into two categories:

  • Lottery (including hardware, games and systems, provision of distribution and ancillary services); and

  • Games and Entertainment.

AGTech is a Gold Contributor of the World Lottery Association (WLA), an associate member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), and an official partner of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA).

For more information, please visit www.agtech.com

Disclaimer

AGTech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 06:34:08 UTC
