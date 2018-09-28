Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AGTech Holdings Limited    8279   BMG0135Z1032

AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED (8279)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AGTech : Wins Technical Service Bid from China Sports Lottery Technology Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 07:12am CEST

AGTech Wins Technical Service Bid from China Sports Lottery Technology Group

(Hong Kong, September 28, 2018) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 8279) is delighted to announce that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has won the technical service tender to provide technical service for integrated security access platform infrastructure framework to China Sports Lottery Technology Group ("CSLC"). This demonstrates the Group's continued industry leading position and commitment in China's lottery technical services and technical development market.

John Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGTech, said, "With the outstanding performance

in safety, compliance, innovation and precision, we won the bid for the technical service of CSLC, which once again proves the Group's comprehensive leading position in the Chinese lottery market, we are very excited about this. AGTech has always been committed to promoting innovation and healthy development of the industry, and accumulated more than ten years' experience to provide technical support for the responsible, trustworthy, healthy and sustainable development of China lottery industry and public welfare."

Note: For complete information, please refer to the Company's announcement on the HKSE website at http://www.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/GEM/2018/0928/GLN20180928047.pdf

-END-

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on the GEM (Stock Code: 08279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in the lottery and mobile games and entertainment market with a focus on China and selected international markets. A member of the Alibaba Group with around 400 employees, AGTech is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Financial Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into two categories:

  • Lottery (including hardware, games and systems, provision of distribution and ancillary services); and

  • Games and Entertainment.

AGTech is a Gold Contributor of the World Lottery Association (WLA), an associate member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), and an official partner of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA).

For more information, please visit www.agtech.com

Disclaimer

AGTech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 05:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:12aAGTECH : Wins Technical Service Bid from China Sports Lottery Technology Group
PU
09/27AGTECH : T-Hub, Australia-based Beanstalk AgTech partner for market access progr..
AQ
09/23AGTECH : E-Center to focus on robotics, agtech to grow local economy
AQ
09/20AGTECH : Lottery Terminal Wins Two More Hardware Bids in Zhejiang Province and H..
AQ
09/11AGTECH : Lottery Terminal Wins Two More Hardware Bids in Zhejiang Province and H..
PU
09/07AGTECH : FoodBytes! event held in London for the first time
AQ
09/07AGTECH : Indiana Gov. Holcomb Joins Speaker Lineup for 1st Forbes AgTech Summit
AQ
08/26AGTECH : brings benefits, uncertainty for Eastern N.C. farming
AQ
08/14ECOARK : Announces Agreement with Virterras Materials for Sale of Sable Assets
AQ
08/13AGTECH : Gamepind appoints Sudhanshu Gupta as COO
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017AGTECH : Alibaba's Next Crown Jewel (Update) 
2017Alibaba's Next Crown Jewel 
Chart AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGTech Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ho Sun Chairman, CEO & Compliance Officer
Jin Min Bai Chief Operations Officer
Hai Jing Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Bing Fu Chief Technology Officer
Monica Maria Nunes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED-50.00%0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.18%135 920
ACCENTURE11.08%116 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES61.71%114 997
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.92%65 130
VMWARE, INC.24.35%64 604
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.