AGTech Wins Technical Service Bid from China Sports Lottery Technology Group

(Hong Kong, September 28, 2018) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 8279) is delighted to announce that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has won the technical service tender to provide technical service for integrated security access platform infrastructure framework to China Sports Lottery Technology Group ("CSLC"). This demonstrates the Group's continued industry leading position and commitment in China's lottery technical services and technical development market.

John Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGTech, said, "With the outstanding performance

in safety, compliance, innovation and precision, we won the bid for the technical service of CSLC, which once again proves the Group's comprehensive leading position in the Chinese lottery market, we are very excited about this. AGTech has always been committed to promoting innovation and healthy development of the industry, and accumulated more than ten years' experience to provide technical support for the responsible, trustworthy, healthy and sustainable development of China lottery industry and public welfare."

Note: For complete information, please refer to the Company's announcement on the HKSE website at http://www.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/GEM/2018/0928/GLN20180928047.pdf

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on the GEM (Stock Code: 08279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in the lottery and mobile games and entertainment market with a focus on China and selected international markets. A member of the Alibaba Group with around 400 employees, AGTech is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Financial Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into two categories:

 Lottery (including hardware, games and systems, provision of distribution and ancillary services); and

 Games and Entertainment.

AGTech is a Gold Contributor of the World Lottery Association (WLA), an associate member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), and an official partner of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA).

For more information, please visit www.agtech.com