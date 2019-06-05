Log in
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED       AU000000AGR4

AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News

Aguia Resources : Notice Pursuant to Section 249P of Corporations Act

06/05/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

Aguia Resources Limited (Aguia or Company) advises that it has received the attached Members Statement pursuant to Section 249P of the Corporations Act 2001 (Corporations Act).

Aguia has received requisitions to call a general meeting of shareholders under Section 249D of the Corporations Act. The Requisitioning Shareholders are Kemosabe Capital Pty Ltd., Henderson International Pty Ltd. and Messrs David and Harry Shearwood. The meetings are scheduled to be held on June 11, 2019 and June 17, 2019.

For more information, please email myaguia@aguiaresources.com.au or visit Aguia's website at www.aguiaresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Aguia Resources Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 00:57:08 UTC
