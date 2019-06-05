Aguia Resources : Notice Pursuant to Section 249P of Corporations Act

Aguia Resources Limited (Aguia or Company) advises that it has received the attached Members Statement pursuant to Section 249P of the Corporations Act 2001 (Corporations Act).

Aguia has received requisitions to call a general meeting of shareholders under Section 249D of the Corporations Act. The Requisitioning Shareholders are Kemosabe Capital Pty Ltd., Henderson International Pty Ltd. and Messrs David and Harry Shearwood. The meetings are scheduled to be held on June 11, 2019 and June 17, 2019.

