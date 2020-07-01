AGV : Investigation By Commercial Affairs Department And The Monetary Authority Of Singapore

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

INVESTIGATION BY COMMERCIAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT AND THE MONETARY

AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wish to announce that the Company has received notice dated 30 June 2020 from the Commercial Affairs Department ("CAD") and the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") pursuant to Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Chapter 68, 2012 Revised Edition) and Section 64 of the Police Force Act (Chapter 235) requiring the Company to provide certain information and documents in relation to an offence under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) for the period from 1 July 2017 to 31 March 2018.

One of the Directors of the Group has given a statement to CAD to assist in the said investigation. The Group also intends to provide their full cooperation with CAD and MAS to assist the said investigation and will make further updates as and when appropriate.

The Group's business and operations have not been affected and will continue as usual. The investigations will also not affect the key executive management of the Group in their discharge of their respective roles and functions.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chua Wei Kee

Executive Chairman

1 July 2020

