AGV Group Limited    1A4   SG1DB3000005

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(1A4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGV : Investigation By Commercial Affairs Department And The Monetary Authority Of Singapore

07/01/2020 | 07:34am EDT

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

INVESTIGATION BY COMMERCIAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT AND THE MONETARY

AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wish to announce that the Company has received notice dated 30 June 2020 from the Commercial Affairs Department ("CAD") and the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") pursuant to Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Chapter 68, 2012 Revised Edition) and Section 64 of the Police Force Act (Chapter 235) requiring the Company to provide certain information and documents in relation to an offence under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) for the period from 1 July 2017 to 31 March 2018.

One of the Directors of the Group has given a statement to CAD to assist in the said investigation. The Group also intends to provide their full cooperation with CAD and MAS to assist the said investigation and will make further updates as and when appropriate.

The Group's business and operations have not been affected and will continue as usual. The investigations will also not affect the key executive management of the Group in their discharge of their respective roles and functions.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chua Wei Kee

Executive Chairman

1 July 2020

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited. It has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Tang Yeng Yuen, Vice President, Head of Corporate Finance who can be contacted at 16 Raffles Quay, #01-05, Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581, Telephone: (65) 6415 9886.

Disclaimer

AGV Group Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 11:33:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 6,50 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
Net income 2019 -6,79 M -4,88 M -4,88 M
Net Debt 2019 20,0 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,77x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,67 M 6,94 M 6,94 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,55%
Chart AGV GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGV Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Ree Goh General Manager
Wei Kee Chua Executive Chairman
Nam Heng Ang Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Pei Lin Soh Group Finance Manager
Nam Wah Ang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGV GROUP LIMITED108.00%7
VALE S.A.4.92%52 351
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED29.56%29 430
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-20.56%14 376
NUCOR-27.33%12 470
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.26.70%12 210
