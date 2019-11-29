AGV : Reconstitution Of Board And Board Committees

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

RECONSTITUTION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors of AGV Group Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following with effect from the date of this announcement:

Re-designation of Mr Chua Wei Kee as Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director and Non- Executive Chairman of the Board to Executive Chairman of the Board (please refer to the detailed template announcement released on 29 November 2019 containing the particulars of Mr Chua Wei Kee); and In conjunction with the above, the appointment of Mr Chong Kwang Shih as Lead Independent Director of the Company (please refer to the detailed template announcement released on 20 June 2019 containing the particulars of Mr Chong Kwang Shih).

Consequent to the re-designation of Mr Chua Wei Kee to Executive Chairman of the Board, Mr Chua will vacate his position as a member of the Nominating Committee.

In light of the above changes, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company shall now be as follows:

Board of Directors

Mr Chua Wei Kee (Chairman, Executive Director)

Mr Chong Kwang Shih (Lead Independent Director)

Mr Ang Nam Wah Albert (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr Ang Nam Heng James (Executive Director)

Mr Wee Meng Seng Aloysius (Independent Director)

Mr Choong Yoon Fatt (Independent Director)