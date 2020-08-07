Announcement In Relation To Regulatory Actions By SGX And/Or Other Authorities :: Follow Up To Investigation By Cad & Mas

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

FOLLOW UP TO THE INVESTIGATION BY COMMERCIAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

AND THE MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE

Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcements (as defined below) unless otherwise defined.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcements made on 1 July 2020, 2 July 2020 and 7 July 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to an investigation by CAD and MAS.

The Board wishes to announce that the Directors had been informed by Mr Albert Ang, an Executive Director of the Company (the "ED") on 4 August 2020 (after trading hours) that CAD, in their order for surrender of travel document issued on 30 June 2020 to him (the "Order To Surrender Passport"), stated that in the course of their investigations into the offence of false trading and market rigging transactions under section 197 of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) of Singapore, there have arisen reasonable grounds for believing that the ED has committed an offence (the "CAD Statement").

The Board wishes to state for the record that they had previously queried the ED in the emergency Board meeting held on 1 July 2020 (the "1 July Board Meeting") as well as on a few other occasions as to whether he had received any other order, notices or summons in relation to the CAD investigation and the ED had confirmed repeatedly that there were none prior to 4 August 2020.

In a Board meeting held on 5 August 2020 (the "5 August Board Meeting"), the ED explained to the Board that he was under the mistaken impression that the Order To Surrender Passport was merely an acknowledgement that CAD had taken his passport. The ED was also not aware of the existence of the CAD Statement and its implications as he did not read the Order To Surrender Passport thoroughly at the CAD's office as he was feeling both mentally and physically exhausted and stressed from his long interview with CAD.

In the 5 August Board Meeting, the ED added that he has left the Order To Surrender Passport in his bag after the interview and had not looked at it again after leaving the CAD's office as he was busy dealing with the after-effects of the Group's suppliers and customers becoming aware of the CAD investigation. He only chanced upon the Order To Surrender Passport when he was clearing his bag on 4 August 2020. The ED stressed that this was an inadvertent omission on his part and an honest mistake and not an attempt to withhold information.

In the 5 August Board Meeting, the ED also stated for the record once again that he has not been arrested, put on bail, or charged for any offence.

The Board has no means of verifying what was represented by the ED but is shocked at the ED's oversight. During the 5 August Board Meeting, the Board has issued a strong reprimand to the ED for his action.

The ED however informed the Board on 6 August 2020 around 3.50 p.m. that he was under the impression that when queried during the 1 July Board Meeting as to whether any order, notice or summon was served on him, he assumed that the Board only referred to the notice dated 30 June 2020 from CAD and MAS to the Company requiring the Company to provide certain information and documents in relation to an offence under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) and it did not

1