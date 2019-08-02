Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Ahlers AG    AAH   DE0005009740

AHLERS AG

(AAH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ahlers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Ahlers AG
Ahlers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.08.2019 / 14:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Ahlers AG
Street: Elverdisser Straße 313
Postal code: 32052
City: Herford
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900W4D172NXB8WQ23

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf-Dieter Ingwersen-Weingarten
Date of birth: 22 Feb 1943

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.488 % n.a. % 3.488 % 13681520
Previous notification n.a. % % % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005009740 477220 3.488 % %
Total 477220 3.488 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Aug 2019


02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ahlers AG
Elverdisser Straße 313
32052 Herford
Germany
Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851251  02.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851251&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AHLERS AG
08:10aAHLERS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/10AHLERS AG : Revenues, earnings and cash flow performance in H1 2018/19 according..
EQ
06/24AHLERS AG : Revenues, earnings and cash flow performance in H1 2018/19 according..
EQ
04/10AHLERS AG : EBIT before one-time effects up by 18 percent as the set of measures..
EQ
03/26AHLERS AG : Business trend stabilises noticeably in Q1 2018/19. EBIT before one-..
EQ
02/28AHLERS AG : Forecast for FY 2018/19: Year of transformation with declining reven..
EQ
02/06AHLERS AG : Supervisory Board Chairman initiates generation change at the helm o..
EQ
02/06AHLERS AG : Supervisory Board Chairman initiates generation change at the helm o..
EQ
01/02AHLERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018AHLERS AG : Ahler's Supervisory Board decides to reduce the Management Board
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 -1,20 M
Net income 2019 -1,90 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,18x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 37,8 M
Chart AHLERS AG
Duration : Period :
Ahlers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,76  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stella A. Ahlers Chairman-Management Board
Carl-Heinz Heuer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Kölsch Chief Financial Officer
Heidrun Baumgart Member-Supervisory Board
Julia von Ah Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHLERS AG-6.44%42
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE46.82%211 138
VF CORPORATION16.86%33 111
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.52.50%24 160
MONCLER30.07%10 504
UNDER ARMOUR22.13%9 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group