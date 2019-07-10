Ahlers Preference : 10.07.2019Half-year Report 2018/19

2. EARNINGS, FINANCIAL AND NET WORTH POSITION
Revenue trend according to plan in H1 2018/19
Sales revenues in the first six months of the fiscal year 2018/19 were in line with expectations and were influenced by two major effects. Sales of suits and jackets remained slow and led to a decline by EUR 2.9 million. This includes a EUR 1.1 million drop in revenues that was attributable to Jupiter's discontinued outdoor business. In addition, the other activities that were discontinued in conjunction with the earnings and efficiency increasing measures sent revenues falling by EUR 1.1 million. The other operations were unable to fully defy the declining market trend and decreased by EUR 1.5 million. Business remained challenging, especially in Germany, where revenues declined by EUR 3.6 million or 5.9 percent to EUR 57.3 million in the first half of 2018/19. In Western Europe, Ahlers recorded positive developments in Switzerland and Austria, where revenues increased by 5.0 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. By contrast, sales in France, Spain and the Netherlands declined. Total revenues in Western Europe dropped by 6.5 percent or EUR 1.9 million. In Eastern Europe, the fashion company was primarily successful in the important Polish and Russian markets, where revenues were up by 9.4 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively. Total revenues in the Eastern Europe/Other region were on a par with the previous year.
Group revenues approaching trend projected in the full-year forecast
Due to earlier deliveries, the revenue trend in the first three months of the fiscal year 2018/19 was at the upper end of the expectations (-2.8 percent). As had been expected, Q2 revenues therefore declined by the value of the revenues already generated in Q1 2018/19 as a result of the earlier deliveries (-7.7 percent or EUR -3.9 million). Stock sales thus remained stable in Q2 2019. Total Group revenues in the first six months of FY 2018/19 therefore declined by 5.0 percent or EUR 5.5 million from EUR 110.8 million to EUR 105.3 million, thus approaching the trend projected in the full-year forecast.
Premium segment dominated by declining revenues despite some positive developments
Baldessarini defied the negative market trend in Germany, where the brand grew by a moderate 0.4 percent in the first six months of the current fiscal year. Outside Germany, the premium brand was particularly successful in Poland (+2.7 percent) and Switzerland (+18 percent). Pierre Cardin's revenues were influenced by the weak sales of suits and jackets as well as by the discontinuation of Pierre Cardin-Woman. Growth in Poland (+9.7 percent), Switzerland (+4.9 percent) and Austria (+9.4 percent) was insufficient to offset the negative influences on revenues. Total revenues of the three premium brands Baldessarini, Pierre Cardin and Otto Kern dropped by 5.0 percent from EUR 75.9 million to EUR 72.1 million. The Premium segment's share in total revenues remained stable at 69 percent in the reporting period.
Jeans, Casual & Workwear segment: Growth for Pioneer Jeans picks up; declining revenues for Jupiter
In the Jeans, Casual & Workwear segment, Pioneer Authentic Jeans grew by a pleasant 2.3 percent in H1 2018/19 and expanded both in Germany (+2.2 percent) and abroad (+5.1 percent), where the brand recorded growth of 11.4 percent in Switzerland, 4.2 percent in Austria and 58 percent in Poland. The discontinuation of the Jupiter operations (brand revenues down 30.5 percent) had a major influence on the revenue trend in the Jeans, Casual & Workwear segment in the first six months of 2018/19. Total revenues of Pioneer Authentic Jeans, Pionier Jeans & Casuals, Pionier Workwear and Jupiter declined by EUR 1.7 million from EUR 34.9 million to EUR 33.2 million in the first half of 2018/19. As in the previous year, the Jeans, Casual & Workwear segment accounted for 31 percent of total revenues.
Growth in own Retail segment and e-commerce
The revenues generated by the company's own Retail segment increased by 8.8 percent in the reporting period, mainly because of the takeover of Russian stores by Ahlers RUS. Own Retail revenues thus accounted for 15.0 percent of total revenues (previous year: 13.1 percent). Like-for-like revenues rose by a moderate 0.9 percent. E-commerce revenues rose by an impressive 18.5 percent in the first six months of 2018/19. The company's own e-shops contributed 4.6 percent to this growth.