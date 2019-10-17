Ahlstrom Munksjö Oyj : Changes in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Executive Management Team

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OCTOBER 17, 2019 at 10:30 EEST

Markus Westerkamp, the current Vice President of the Food Packaging business, part of the Specialties business area, is appointed Executive Vice President of the Advanced Solutions business area and a member of the Group Executive Management Team as of January 1, 2020. Markus has been with the company since 1995 in several positions within business, operations and plant management.

Omar Hoek, current Executive Vice President of the business area and a member of Group Executive Management Team, has decided to leave Ahlstrom-Munksjö to pursue career opportunities outside the company. He will continue in the current role until end of the year.

Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö, welcomes Markus Westerkamp to the Group Executive Management Team: 'Markus is an excellent choice for developing and growing our Advanced Solutions business further in the new organization. He is a highly regarded leader and well known for his result oriented and inclusive way of working. At the same time I want to thank Omar for his valuable contribution to the company over the years and during the intense period of business transformation.'

The new business area structure as of January 1, 2020

Ahlstrom-Munksjö's organizational structure, reporting segments and business leaders as of January 1, 2020:

Business area Filtration and Performance Solutions, Executive Vice President Daniele Borlatto

Business area Advanced Solutions, Executive Vice President Markus Westerkamp

Business area Industrial Solutions, Executive Vice President Dan Adrianzon

Business area Food and Technical Solutions, Executive Vice President Robyn Buss

Business area Decor Solutions, Executive Vice President Tomas Wulkan

