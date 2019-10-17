Log in
Ahlstrom Munksjö Oyj : Changes in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Executive Management Team

0
10/17/2019 | 03:59am EDT

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OCTOBER 17, 2019 at 10:30 EEST

Markus Westerkamp, the current Vice President of the Food Packaging business, part of the Specialties business area, is appointed Executive Vice President of the Advanced Solutions business area and a member of the Group Executive Management Team as of January 1, 2020. Markus has been with the company since 1995 in several positions within business, operations and plant management.

Omar Hoek, current Executive Vice President of the business area and a member of Group Executive Management Team, has decided to leave Ahlstrom-Munksjö to pursue career opportunities outside the company. He will continue in the current role until end of the year.

Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö, welcomes Markus Westerkamp to the Group Executive Management Team: 'Markus is an excellent choice for developing and growing our Advanced Solutions business further in the new organization. He is a highly regarded leader and well known for his result oriented and inclusive way of working. At the same time I want to thank Omar for his valuable contribution to the company over the years and during the intense period of business transformation.'

The new business area structure as of January 1, 2020

Ahlstrom-Munksjö's organizational structure, reporting segments and business leaders as of January 1, 2020:

  • Business area Filtration and Performance Solutions, Executive Vice President Daniele Borlatto
  • Business area Advanced Solutions, Executive Vice President Markus Westerkamp
  • Business area Industrial Solutions, Executive Vice President Dan Adrianzon
  • Business area Food and Technical Solutions, Executive Vice President Robyn Buss
  • Business area Decor Solutions, Executive Vice President Tomas Wulkan

For further information, please contact:

Hans Sohlström, President and CEO, +358 10 888 2520
Johan Lindh, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, + 358 10 888 4994

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable every day life. Our offering include filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm.

Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

Disclaimer

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 07:58:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
