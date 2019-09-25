Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj : Munksjö's financial information and Annual General Meeting 2020

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE SEPTEMBER 25, 2019 at 16:50 EEST

Ahlstrom-Munksjö will publish financial information in 2020 as follows:

Financial statements release 2019: February 13, 2020

Interim report January-March 2020: April 23, 2020

Half-year report January-June 2020: July 28, 2020

Interim report January-September 2020: October 28, 2020

The annual report including financial statements 2019 and the report of operations will be available on the company's web site www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com during the week starting on February 24, 2020.

All financial reports are published in English, Finnish and Swedish and they are also available at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com after the publication.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EET at the Finlandia Hall (Mannerheimintie 13 e, Helsinki). Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Board of Directors will convene the AGM at a later date.

A shareholder, who wishes to request a matter to be put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing by January 17, 2020 by sending such request by mail to Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, P.O. Box 329, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland, to the attention of the Secretary of the Board.

Additional information

Johan Lindh, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, + 358 10 888 4994

Juho Erkheikki, Investor Relations Manager, +358 10 888 4731

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable every day life. Our offering include filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm.

Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.