Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj : Munksjö's sustainability work awarded with third consecutive EcoVadis Gold rating

Ahlstrom-Munksjö, a global leader in fiber-based materials, has renewed its EcoVadis Gold rating level for the company's sustainability management and performance for the third consecutive year.

EcoVadis is one of the leading systems for evaluating suppliers' environmental aspects, working conditions, social responsibility, and procurement practices.

The EcoVadis method is based on internationally adopted principles for sustainability reporting, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000, and is audited by independent sustainability experts.

With a corporate social responsibility engagement level assessed as advanced, Ahlstrom-Munksjö is in the top 1% of suppliers assessed, regardless of their industry.

'We use EcoVadis to meet our customers' needs and support active cooperation with them to secure a more sustainable supply chain. Our third consecutive Gold rating is a result of excellent performance within environmental impact, labor practices, fair business practices and sustainable procurement. Our rating allows us to communicate an independent view on our excellent performance. I would also this year like to thank all our stakeholders, both internal and external, who have contributed to the achievement' says Heli Nykänen, Manager Group Sustainability and Capital Investments.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the first collaborative platform providing sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. EcoVadis delivers simple and reliable scorecards to monitor supplier Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices covering 150 purchasing categories, 110 countries, and 21 CSR indicators in four themes: environmental, social/human rights, ethics/fair business practices, and supply chain. More than 30,000 companies use EcoVadis to reduce risk, drive innovation and foster transparency and trust between trading partners.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable every day life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

