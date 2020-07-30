Ahlstrom Munksjö Oyj : Munksjö to invest in its plant in Binzhou to produce abrasive backing papers locally in China

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ, PRESS RELEASE, July 30, 2020 at 13.00 EEST

Ahlstrom-Munksjö announces a further investment in its Binzhou plant to be able to produce abrasive backing papers locally in China. Through this investment the company will further strengthen its leading position in abrasive backings globally.

The investment project, involving an upgrade of an existing machine on site, will start in Q1 2021 and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021. The construction work will not cause disruptions to the existing customers.

'The investment constitutes a milestone in our strategy to strengthen our position globally,' says Nikita Mulard, Vice President, Abrasive. 'The logistical hub we have developed this year in Binzhou was already a significant step forward, but this investment really takes us to the next level, enabling us to develop and produce abrasive backings locally for the Chinese market,' he adds. 'The ability to produce in China for the domestic market combined with our established platform in Arches, France, further strengthen our ability to support the market needs globally,' he concludes.

'Continuing to develop our capabilities and footprint in China is of the greatest importance to our business,' says Daniele Borlatto, Executive Vice President, Filtration & Performance. 'Following the investment announced earlier in the year to add capabilities and production capacity in Binzhou for the Asian industrial and transportation filtration markets, this investment allows us to further improve customer service in China in the abrasive backings segment,' he adds.

