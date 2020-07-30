Ahlstrom Munksjö Oyj : Munksjö to invest in its plant in Binzhou to produce abrasive backing papers locally in China

Log in
07/30/2020 | 06:11am EDT

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ, PRESS RELEASE, July 30, 2020 at 13.00 EEST

Ahlstrom-Munksjö announces a further investment in its Binzhou plant to be able to produce abrasive backing papers locally in China. Through this investment the company will further strengthen its leading position in abrasive backings globally.

The investment project, involving an upgrade of an existing machine on site, will start in Q1 2021 and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021. The construction work will not cause disruptions to the existing customers.

'The investment constitutes a milestone in our strategy to strengthen our position globally,' says Nikita Mulard, Vice President, Abrasive. 'The logistical hub we have developed this year in Binzhou was already a significant step forward, but this investment really takes us to the next level, enabling us to develop and produce abrasive backings locally for the Chinese market,' he adds. 'The ability to produce in China for the domestic market combined with our established platform in Arches, France, further strengthen our ability to support the market needs globally,' he concludes.

'Continuing to develop our capabilities and footprint in China is of the greatest importance to our business,' says Daniele Borlatto, Executive Vice President, Filtration & Performance. 'Following the investment announced earlier in the year to add capabilities and production capacity in Binzhou for the Asian industrial and transportation filtration markets, this investment allows us to further improve customer service in China in the abrasive backings segment,' he adds.

Learn more about our abrasive solutions:
https://www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/products/abrasive-backing

For further information, please contact:

Nikita Mulard, Vice President, Abrasive Tel. +33 (0)3 29 32 81 41, Nikita.mulard@ahlstrom-munksjo.com
Johan Lindh, Vice President, Group Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. + 358 10 888 4994

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief
Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering include filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com

Disclaimer

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:10:11 UTC
