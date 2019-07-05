Log in
AHOLD DELHAIZE

AHOLD DELHAIZE

(AD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize : Alfa Beta first Greek retailer to carry ASC-certified sea bream and sea bass

0
07/05/2019 | 10:53am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 5, 2019 - Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, our brand in Greece, has helped develop a new internationally recognized certificate for sea bream and sea bass, as part of its efforts to offer customers seafood from sustainable and responsible sources.

The standard, by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), aims to make fish farming more responsible and reduce the impact on marine life. It was the result of a concerted joint effort by Alfa Beta, fish farmer Nireus and WWF Greece over the past six years.

Greece is the first European country to have sea bream and sea bass farms certified according to the standard. The Mediterranean Sea is an important center for the production of sea bream and sea bass, which have become increasingly popular species with consumers across the globe.

Alfa Beta is the first Greek retailer to carry the certified product in its stores, under its own-brand label AB Choice. Its role in developing the ASC standard is a great example of the efforts of Ahold Delhaize's local brands to further improve the environmental and social footprint of our products.

For more information, see the video:

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:52:10 UTC
