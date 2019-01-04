Ahold Delhaize : Stop & Shop to Buy Long Island's King Kullen -- Update

By Colin Kellaher



Dutch supermarket operator Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AE) on Friday said its Stop & Shop unit agreed to buy Long Island, N.Y., grocer King Kullen Grocery Co. for an undisclosed amount.

Ahold said the move by Stop & Shop, its largest brand in the U.S., is part of the unit's continued expansion in the New York City suburb.

Ahold said the acquisition, which Stop & Shop expects to complete in the first quarter, includes 32 King Kullen supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores.

King Kullen, founded in 1930 by Michael Cullen, is currently owned and operated by the Cullen family.

In addition to Stop & Shop, Ahold operates the Food Lion, Giant Foods and Hannaford supermarket chains in the U.S.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com