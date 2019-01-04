Ahold Delhaize : Stop & Shop to Buy Long Island's King Kullen -- Update

Log in
01/04/2019 | 06:08pm CET

By Colin Kellaher

Dutch supermarket operator Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AE) on Friday said its Stop & Shop unit agreed to buy Long Island, N.Y., grocer King Kullen Grocery Co. for an undisclosed amount.

Ahold said the move by Stop & Shop, its largest brand in the U.S., is part of the unit's continued expansion in the New York City suburb.

Ahold said the acquisition, which Stop & Shop expects to complete in the first quarter, includes 32 King Kullen supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores.

King Kullen, founded in 1930 by Michael Cullen, is currently owned and operated by the Cullen family.

In addition to Stop & Shop, Ahold operates the Food Lion, Giant Foods and Hannaford supermarket chains in the U.S.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 375 M
EBIT 2018 2 503 M
Net income 2018 1 731 M
Debt 2018 3 321 M
Yield 2018 3,25%
P/E ratio 2018 15,03
P/E ratio 2019 13,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 26 449 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 22,1 €
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Mark Gregory McGrath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE0.36%30 111
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.00%39 206
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.97%32 253
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-0.31%27 115
TESCO4.87%23 959
KROGER-0.73%21 778
