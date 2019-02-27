Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE

(AD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize : proposes the appointment of two new members of its Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 12:51am EST

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 27, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Katie Doyle and Peter Agnefjäll for appointment to Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board, effective April 10, 2019. They will succeed Rob van den Bergh and Mark McGrath, both of whom have decided to retire after respectively 8 and 11 years of service on the Board.

Katie Doyle, an American national, is Chief Executive Officer and a Board Director of Swanson Health Products, a health and wellness brand. Additionally, she serves as a Board Director at packaging manufacturer Bemis Company and as a Board Director at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. 

Peter Agnefjäll, a Swedish national, served as President and CEO of IKEA Group from 2013 to 2017 after holding several senior management positions within the furniture retailer. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Orkla, a supplier of branded consumer goods, and on the Board of Directors of the airline, Wizz Air. Additionally, he serves on the Advisory Board of Deichmann, a family-owned European shoe company.

"We are pleased to propose Katie and Peter for appointment to the Supervisory Board, both of whom bring extensive international experience and expertise in retail. They bring valuable knowledge and competencies to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize implements its strategy for an era of retail focused on omnichannel growth, technology and health," said Chairman Jan Hommen. "We would also like to thank Rob and Mark for their outstanding contributions to Ahold and, after the merger, to Ahold Delhaize. We wish them all the best for the future."

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointments to the Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2019. 

For more information, please visit:

Katie Doyle's LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/katiedoyle14

Peter Agnefjäll's LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-agnefjä;ll-7a48b3121/



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AHOLD DELHAIZE
12:51aAhold Delhaize proposes the appointment of two new members of its Supervisory..
GL
12:51aAHOLD DELHAIZE : proposes the appointment of two new members of its Supervisory ..
AQ
12:51aAHOLD DELHAIZE : proposes the appointment of two new members of its Supervisory ..
GL
12:46aAHOLD DELHAIZE : reports a strong quarter with full-year underlying earnings per..
GL
02/26AHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
GL
02/19AHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
GL
02/12AHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
AQ
02/05Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
02/04EXCLUSIVE : Food retailer Smart & Final explores sale - sources
RE
01/31AHOLD DELHAIZE : Stop & Shop Donates $40,000 to Four New York and NJ Food Banks ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 650 M
EBIT 2018 2 512 M
Net income 2018 1 749 M
Debt 2018 3 189 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 15,47
P/E ratio 2019 13,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 27 125 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,9 €
Spread / Average Target -0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Mark Gregory McGrath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.83%30 804
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.51%39 679
SYSCO CORPORATION7.34%34 535
TESCO20.15%28 742
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-2.14%27 145
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 035
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.