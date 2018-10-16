Log in
Ahold Delhaize

AHOLD DELHAIZE (AD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/16 08:50:28 am
19.616 EUR   -0.21%
08:01aAHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
GL
08:01aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
10/09AHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
GL
Ahold Delhaize : share buyback update

10/16/2018 | 08:01am CEST
Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 16, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,780,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from October 8, 2018 up to and including October 12, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €19.25 per share for a total consideration of €34.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €2 billion share buyback program announced on November 8, 2017.
 
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 87,925,454 common shares for a total consideration of €1,724.5 million.
 
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/
 
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 042 M
EBIT 2018 2 479 M
Net income 2018 1 689 M
Debt 2018 3 419 M
Yield 2018 3,58%
P/E ratio 2018 13,71
P/E ratio 2019 12,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 23 270 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,6 €
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wouter Kolk Chief Operating Officer-Netherlands & Belgium
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE7.22%26 922
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.57%38 316
SYSCO CORPORATION13.55%35 662
TESCO3.23%27 935
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.21%25 806
KROGER0.18%21 323
