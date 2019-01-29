Log in
AHOLD DELHAIZE (AD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/29 02:15:08 am
23.225 EUR   +0.04%
Ahold Delhaize : share buyback update

01/29/2019 | 02:01am EST

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 29, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 905,700 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from January 21, 2019 up to and including January 25, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.85 per share for a total consideration of €20.7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 3,663,400 common shares for a total consideration of €82.4 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

 

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 588 M
EBIT 2018 2 510 M
Net income 2018 1 746 M
Debt 2018 3 188 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 15,68
P/E ratio 2019 14,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 27 480 M
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,6 €
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Mark Gregory McGrath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE5.16%31 430
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.15%38 377
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.62%32 237
TESCO16.25%29 072
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.74%28 861
KROGER2.62%22 433
