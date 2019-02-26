Log in
AHOLD DELHAIZE

(AD)
02/26 02:16:36 am
22.81 EUR   -0.46%
Ahold Delhaize : share buyback update

02/26/2019 | 02:01am EST

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 26, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,265,600 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from February 18, 2019 up to and including February 22, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.93 per share for a total consideration of €29 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 7,369,800 common shares for a total consideration of €167.9 million.Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 650 M
EBIT 2018 2 512 M
Net income 2018 1 749 M
Debt 2018 3 189 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 15,47
P/E ratio 2019 13,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 27 125 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Mark Gregory McGrath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.81%30 804
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.81%39 656
SYSCO CORPORATION7.45%34 571
TESCO17.52%28 473
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-2.62%26 881
KROGER3.71%22 752
