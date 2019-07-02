Log in
Ahold Delhaize : share buyback update

07/02/2019

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 2, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 811,500 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 24, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €19.8 per share for a total consideration of €16.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 29,318,728 common shares for a total consideration of €638 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



About