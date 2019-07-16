Log in
AHOLD DELHAIZE

(AD)
Ahold Delhaize : share buyback update, July 16

07/16/2019 | 02:16am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 16, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 802,559 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 8, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.19 per share for a total consideration of €16.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 30,942,687 common shares for a total consideration of €671 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:14:08 UTC
