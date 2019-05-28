At-a-glance guidance: Albert Heijn to introduce Nutri-Score food label

May 28, 2019-Albert Heijn said it will introduce the Nutri-Score food label in the Netherlands, the latest example of how Ahold Delhaize's local brands are increasing efforts to make healthier eating an everyday reality for customers.

Using colors from green to red, Nutri-Score provides customers with at-a-glance guidance on the nutritional quality of a product. The system is based on international research and uses an algorithm to calculate the nutritional makeup of the product, including fiber, protein, calories, saturated fat, sugar and salt.

Albert Heijn selected Nutri-Score following a successful introduction at Delhaize Belgium, which last year became the first Belgian retailerto adopt the food label. After the summer, Albert Heijn will use Nutri-Score on all own-brand products in its online assortment. Shortly afterwards, customers will also find the label on dairy and breakfast products in Albert Heijn stores.

'This initiative underscores how the local brands of Ahold Delhaize are accelerating efforts to promote healthier eating as they seek to help customers eat well, save time and live better', said Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia.

Since last year, all U.S. brands are using Guiding Stars, an industry-leading nutrition navigation program that helps customers eat healthier and save time grocery shopping. Delhaize Belgium aims to provide all its own-brand products with the Nutri-Score label within two years.

By 2025, Ahold Delhaize aims to have product nutritional navigation systems in place across all its markets. It also aims to generate 50% of its own-brand sales from nutritious products by 2020, from 47% in 2018.