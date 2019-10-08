Ahold Delhaize N : Etos takes over the largest online health platform in the Netherlands

October 8, 2019 - Our Dutch drugstore chain Etos announced it has taken over the Solvo Group, owner of popular health-related websites. This makes Etos the largest provider of health and wellness information and products for consumers in the Netherlands. It also marks an important step for Etos towards establishing a new drugstore concept that serves customers around the clock through a combination of physical stores and 24-7 online health information.

The Solvo Group, based in Utrecht, operates various websites including solvo.nl, gezondheidsplein.nl, doktordokter.nl andziekenhuis.nl.It is the largest online health information platform in the Netherlands, while also operating a booking platform with around 5,000 active healthcare specialists.

Through the web platforms, customers can ask questions about their health, find information about disorders, treatments, exercise, nutrition and other wellness topics, and communicate with care specialists. They can receive personal solutions and advice and make healthcare appointments online. In the Etos stores, customers can get personal advice from one of the 2400 certified Etos associates and find self-care medicines.

'With this acquisition, Etos will soon be able to help customers both day and night with the right advice and the products and services that will help them feel comfortable every day. The combination of our physical stores with the Solvo platforms is an important step in our goal of realizing the new drugstore, where information, advice and the range of products go hand in hand,' says Saskia Egas Reparaz, Etos Brand President.

This acquisition is the latest example of how Ahold Delhaize's local brands are supporting customers in making healthier choices.