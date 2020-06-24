Ahold Delhaize N : Names Peter Agnefjall as New Chairman

By Matteo Castia

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV said Wednesday that it has appointed Peter Agnefjall as its new chairman effective Jan. 1, 2021, following Jan Hommen.

Mr. Hommen is scheduled to retire on Dec. 31 this year.

The Netherlands-based owner of grocery chains such as Stop & Shop and Giant Food said Mr. Agnefjall is also taking upon the role of vice chairman with immediate effect to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Agnefjall has been a member of Ahold Delhaize's supervisory board since April 2019 and previously served as president and chief executive at furniture giant IKEA International AS.

