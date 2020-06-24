Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize N : Names Peter Agnefjall as New Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 02:30am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV said Wednesday that it has appointed Peter Agnefjall as its new chairman effective Jan. 1, 2021, following Jan Hommen.

Mr. Hommen is scheduled to retire on Dec. 31 this year.

The Netherlands-based owner of grocery chains such as Stop & Shop and Giant Food said Mr. Agnefjall is also taking upon the role of vice chairman with immediate effect to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Agnefjall has been a member of Ahold Delhaize's supervisory board since April 2019 and previously served as president and chief executive at furniture giant IKEA International AS.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
02:30aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : Names Peter Agnefjall as New Chairman
DJ
02:00aAhold Delhaize announces Jan Hommen to retire as Chairman of the Supervisory ..
GL
06/23Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
06/16Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
06/15Ahold Delhaize publishes inaugural Human Rights Report
GL
06/11AHOLD DELHAIZE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/10LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/10AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Stop & Shop, King Kullen Terminate Deal Signed in December 20..
DJ
06/10AHOLD DELHAIZE : Stop & Shop Won't Acquire King Kullen Grocery
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 71 060 M 80 413 M 80 413 M
Net income 2020 1 945 M 2 201 M 2 201 M
Net Debt 2020 11 459 M 12 968 M 12 968 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 3,40%
Capitalization 25 772 M 29 203 M 29 164 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 380 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,79 €
Last Close Price 24,21 €
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.8.59%29 203
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.61%31 891
TESCO PLC-9.60%28 238
SYSCO CORPORATION-31.87%27 919
KROGER10.73%25 213
CP ALL-5.54%19 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group