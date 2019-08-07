Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize N : second-quarter earnings hit by Stop & Shop strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 01:47am EDT
A logo of Gall & Gall is seen at the entrance of shop operated by Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch-Belgian supermarket operator, in Eindhoven

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize reported lower second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, hurt by a strike at some of its U.S. stores in April.

Underlying operating income fell over 11% to 594 million euros (£547 million) from a year earlier, narrowly missing analysts' average forecast of 596 million euros in a company-compiled poll.

Ahold, which has its majority of business in the eastern United States, said in a statement that costs from the 11-day strike at Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island were 100 million euros in lost operating income.

Group sales rose by 1.5% to 16.3 billion euros in the second quarter.

"Although our results were impacted by the strike at Stop & Shop, our other U.S. brands continued their strong performance," said Chief Executive Officer Frans Muller in a statement.

"As we continue to see sales performance improve at Stop & Shop, we expect no significant impact from the strike in the second half of the year."

The company maintained its full-year 2019 goals of cutting costs by 540 million euros and generating 1.8 billion euros in free cash flow.

In the United States, sales were fractionally higher at 11 billion euros.

Stripping out the impact from the strike, from gasoline sales, and from the impact of the Easter holiday, U.S. comparable sales would have risen 2.3%, Ahold said.

In the Dutch market, where Ahold operates the dominant Albert Heijn chain, sales rose 3.8% to 3.68 billion euros, with an underlying margin of 5.2%, compared with 5.5% a year earlier.

Ahold is investing heavily in online grocery services such as home delivery and "click-and-collect" options, and is increasing its focus on fresh produce at many of its Dutch stores in an ongoing revamp.

It said online sales grew by 14% to 221 million euros in the United States, and by 25% to 554 million euros in the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
01:47aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : second-quarter earnings hit by Stop & Shop strike
RE
01:24aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : 2Q Net Profit Hit by Strike Action; Backs 2019 Guidance
DJ
01:00aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : Q2 2019 results
PU
12:45aAhold Delhaize's second quarter results impacted by Stop & Shop strike
GL
08/06AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, August 6
PU
08/06Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
07/30Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
07/30AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update
AQ
07/26AHOLD DELHAIZE : Stop & Shop Donates CT Lottery Selling Bonus from Two Winning T..
AQ
07/26AHOLD DELHAIZE : Stop & Shop Raises Record-Breaking $2 Million for Local Hunger ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 65 611 M
EBIT 2019 2 755 M
Net income 2019 1 817 M
Debt 2019 2 727 M
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 22 129 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 22,39  €
Last Close Price 20,16  €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Mark Gregory McGrath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.68%24 775
SYSCO CORPORATION7.15%35 254
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.49%30 820
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD17.98%29 464
TESCO PLC13.05%25 422
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group