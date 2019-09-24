Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/24 02:51:09 am
22.513 EUR   +0.04%
02:17aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, September 24
PU
02:01aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
09/17AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, September 17
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update, September 24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:17am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 24, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 268,200 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from September 16, 2019 up to and including September 20, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.62 per share for a total consideration of €6.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 35,652,587 common shares for a total consideration of €768.9 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Back to index

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
02:17aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, September 24
PU
02:01aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
09/17AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, September 17
PU
09/17Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
09/16AHOLD DELHAIZE N : remains ranked among sector leaders in Dow Jones Sustainabili..
PU
09/13AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Five questions for Wouter Kolk about the ambitions for Ahold ..
PU
09/13Ahold Delhaize and Hanshow Technology announce partnership to enhance digital..
GL
09/10AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, September 10
PU
09/10Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
09/09AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Bol.com expands into French-speaking Belgium
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 65 572 M
EBIT 2019 2 710 M
Net income 2019 1 785 M
Debt 2019 11 102 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 24 627 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 22,40  €
Last Close Price 22,51  €
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
President & CEO
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chief Executive Officer-Europe & Indonesia
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.95%27 081
SYSCO CORPORATION25.60%40 151
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.35%33 946
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD27.23%31 723
TESCO PLC26.46%29 368
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group