Ahold Delhaize N.V.

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/04 02:30:00 am
23.55 EUR   +1.84%
02:00aAhold Delhaize announces new 1 billion share buyback program for 2020
GL
12/03AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, December 3
PU
12/03Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
Ahold Delhaize announces new 1 billion share buyback program for 2020

December 4, 2019

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 4, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize today announces a new €1 billion share buyback program starting at the beginning of 2020.

Maintaining a balanced approach between funding growth in key channels and returning excess liquidity to shareholders is part of Ahold Delhaize’s financial framework and supports its Leading Together strategy. The purpose of the program is to reduce the capital of Ahold Delhaize, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program.

The program will be executed by intermediaries, allowing the execution of share repurchases in the open market during open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, the existing authority granted at Ahold Delhaize’s 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders on April 10, 2019, and the authority (if granted) by the 2020 annual general meeting on April 8, 2020.

Ahold Delhaize will provide regular updates on the progress of the program by means of press releases.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 66 054 M
EBIT 2019 2 754 M
Net income 2019 1 768 M
Debt 2019 11 456 M
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 25 378 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,97  €
Last Close Price 23,13  €
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & CEO
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.76%28 145
SYSCO CORPORATION29.75%41 237
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED35.15%34 027
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.48%33 304
TESCO PLC19.04%29 147
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%22 254
