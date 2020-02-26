Log in
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board

02/26/2020 | 01:45am EST

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 26, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Helen Weir for appointment to Ahold Delhaize’s Supervisory Board, effective April 8, 2020.

Helen Weir, a British national, has had a distinguished career as Finance Director at several large consumer-focused companies including Marks and Spencer plc, John Lewis Partnership, Lloyds Banking Group plc, and Kingfisher plc.

Helen Weir holds several non-executive positions. She serves as a Non-Executive Director of Greencore Group plc, an Ireland-based international manufacturer of convenience foods. She is Chair of the Audit Committee of Bata Brands S.A., a family owned shoe company. She also serves as Senior Independent Director at Superdry plc, a U.K.-based fashion retailer. Lastly, she is also a Non-Executive Director of Cineworld Group plc and Just Eat plc. The latter company is in the process of being taken over by Takeaway.com, a Dutch food delivery company. She will resign from the board of Just Eat after the completion of that process.

“We are pleased to propose Helen for appointment to the Supervisory Board. She is a seasoned executive and will bring extensive experience in retail and fast-moving consumer goods as well as financial expertise obtained during a 25-year career as a Chief Financial Officer. Her valuable knowledge and competencies will be important to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize continues to implement its Leading Together strategy,” said Chairman Jan Hommen.

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment at the Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2020.

Cautionary notice
This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as will, continues to, propose or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
