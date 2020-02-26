Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 26, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Helen Weir for appointment to Ahold Delhaize’s Supervisory Board, effective April 8, 2020.

Helen Weir, a British national, has had a distinguished career as Finance Director at several large consumer-focused companies including Marks and Spencer plc, John Lewis Partnership, Lloyds Banking Group plc, and Kingfisher plc.

Helen Weir holds several non-executive positions. She serves as a Non-Executive Director of Greencore Group plc, an Ireland-based international manufacturer of convenience foods. She is Chair of the Audit Committee of Bata Brands S.A., a family owned shoe company. She also serves as Senior Independent Director at Superdry plc, a U.K.-based fashion retailer. Lastly, she is also a Non-Executive Director of Cineworld Group plc and Just Eat plc. The latter company is in the process of being taken over by Takeaway.com, a Dutch food delivery company. She will resign from the board of Just Eat after the completion of that process.

“We are pleased to propose Helen for appointment to the Supervisory Board. She is a seasoned executive and will bring extensive experience in retail and fast-moving consumer goods as well as financial expertise obtained during a 25-year career as a Chief Financial Officer. Her valuable knowledge and competencies will be important to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize continues to implement its Leading Together strategy,” said Chairman Jan Hommen.

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment at the Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2020.

