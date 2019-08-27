Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/27 02:21:25 am
20.745 EUR   0.00%
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
08/20AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, August 20
PU
08/20AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 02:00am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 27, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 290,300 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from August 19, 2019 up to and including August 23, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.89 per share for a total consideration of €6.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 34,541,687 common shares for a total consideration of €744.7 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
08/20AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, August 20
PU
08/20AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update
AQ
08/13AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, August 13
PU
08/13Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
08/12AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Delhaize Belgium and bol.com gear up cooperation
PU
08/12AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Stop & Shop Kicks Off A+ School Rewards Program for 2019-2020..
AQ
08/09PRODUCT INNOVATION : Just-for-kids own-brand line launches in U.S. brands
PU
08/09AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/07AHOLD DELHAIZE N : second-quarter earnings hit by Stop & Shop strike
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 65 565 M
EBIT 2019 2 708 M
Net income 2019 1 782 M
Debt 2019 11 189 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 22 769 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 22,25  €
Last Close Price 20,75  €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Mark Gregory McGrath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.02%25 304
SYSCO CORPORATION17.06%37 337
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.66%31 011
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD22.33%30 543
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 472
TESCO PLC11.84%25 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group