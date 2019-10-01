Log in
Ahold Delhaize N.V.

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/01 02:44:40 am
23.02 EUR   +0.28%
02:01aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
09/25Ahold Delhaize increases commitment to slash food waste in half by 2030
GL
09/24AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Info Extraordinary shareholders meeting
PU
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

10/01/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 1, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 267,260 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from September 23, 2019 up to and including September 27, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.65 per share for a total consideration of €6.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 35,919,847 common shares for a total consideration of €775 million.


Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 65 572 M
EBIT 2019 2 710 M
Net income 2019 1 785 M
Debt 2019 11 102 M
Yield 2019 3,30%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 25 113 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 22,40  €
Last Close Price 22,96  €
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & CEO
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.99%27 384
SYSCO CORPORATION26.72%40 474
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.56%33 807
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD27.60%31 825
TESCO PLC26.78%29 311
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 898
