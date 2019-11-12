Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
11/12 02:16:03 am
24.535 EUR   +0.51%
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
11/06EUROPE : European shares hold four-year peak, creep towards record highs
RE
11/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Xerox, T-Mobile, Sprint, IBM
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

11/12/2019 | 02:00am EST

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 12, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 781,060 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from November 4, 2019 up to and including November 8, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.51 per share for a total consideration of €18.4 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 41,258,481 common shares for a total consideration of €896.8 million.


Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 65 937 M
EBIT 2019 2 706 M
Net income 2019 1 772 M
Debt 2019 11 448 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 26 715 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,50  €
Last Close Price 24,27  €
Spread / Highest target 7,13%
Spread / Average Target -7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & CEO
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.10.58%29 578
SYSCO CORPORATION27.91%41 359
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.19%33 792
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED28.08%33 013
TESCO PLC25.04%29 730
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 266
