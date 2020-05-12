Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/12 02:15:22 am
23.165 EUR   -0.37%
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- -2-
DJ
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, May 12, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 714,667 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from May 4, 2020 up to and including May 8, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.49 per share for a total consideration of €16.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 19,697,453 common shares for a total consideration of €422.9 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- -2-
DJ
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Merger between 02 and Virgin goes ahead
05/07AHOLD DELHAIZE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05/07AHOLD DELHAIZE : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/07AHOLD DELHAIZE N : profits surge as consumers stockpile on food, shift online
RE
05/07AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 1Q Net Profit Boosted by Coronavirus-Related Stockpiling
DJ
05/07Ahold Delhaize reports Q1 results significantly impacted by COVID-19
GL
05/05Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 70 554 M
EBIT 2020 2 950 M
Net income 2020 1 936 M
Debt 2020 11 651 M
Yield 2020 3,58%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 24 854 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,90  €
Last Close Price 23,25  €
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.28%26 877
TESCO PLC-6.70%28 726
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.70%28 599
SYSCO CORPORATION-39.56%27 051
KROGER16.35%25 935
CP ALL1.72%20 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group