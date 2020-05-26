Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/26 02:15:30 am
22.725 EUR   +0.55%
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
05/21AHOLD DELHAIZE : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/19AHOLD DELHAIZE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, May 26, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 635,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from May 18, 2020 up to and including May 22, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.44 per share for a total consideration of €14.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 21,287,653 common shares for a total consideration of €459 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
05/21AHOLD DELHAIZE : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/19AHOLD DELHAIZE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/19Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
05/15AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Correction to Ahold Delhaize article
DJ
05/15TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Setting New Driving Hours; FedEx's Retail Limits; Fre..
DJ
05/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/15Ahold Delhaize Accelerates Automation as Coronavirus Pressures Workforce
DJ
05/12Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 70 704 M
EBIT 2020 2 961 M
Net income 2020 1 944 M
Debt 2020 11 461 M
Yield 2020 3,65%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 24 121 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,78 €
Last Close Price 22,60 €
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.37%26 284
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-4.45%28 100
TESCO PLC-10.93%26 958
SYSCO CORPORATION-39.50%26 269
KROGER11.66%25 449
CP ALL-4.84%19 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group