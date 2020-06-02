Log in
Ahold Delhaize N.V.

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/02 02:16:03 am
23.19 EUR   +0.74%
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
06/01Protests Derail Comeback Plans for Restaurants and Retailers--Update
DJ
06/01Protests Derail Comeback Plans for Restaurants and Retailers
DJ
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

06/02/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 2, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 622,003 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from May 25, 2020 up to and including May 29, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.41 per share for a total consideration of €13.94 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 21,909,656 common shares for a total consideration of €473 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 70 806 M 78 776 M 78 776 M
Net income 2020 1 943 M 2 162 M 2 162 M
Net Debt 2020 11 461 M 12 751 M 12 751 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 24 569 M 27 339 M 27 335 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 380 000
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,79 €
Last Close Price 23,02 €
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.25%27 339
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.43%29 575
SYSCO CORPORATION-33.15%28 000
TESCO PLC-9.13%27 432
KROGER12.07%25 645
CP ALL-2.08%19 903
