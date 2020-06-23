Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/23 02:31:32 am
23.93 EUR   +0.50%
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
06/16Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
06/15Ahold Delhaize publishes inaugural Human Rights Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 23, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 250,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 15, 2020 up to and including June 19, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.60 per share for a total consideration of €5.9 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 23,770,444 common shares for a total consideration of €516.5 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
06/16Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
06/15Ahold Delhaize publishes inaugural Human Rights Report
GL
06/11AHOLD DELHAIZE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/10LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/10AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Stop & Shop, King Kullen Terminate Deal Signed in December 20..
DJ
06/10AHOLD DELHAIZE : Stop & Shop Won't Acquire King Kullen Grocery
DJ
06/10Stop & Shop and King Kullen terminate acquisition agreement
GL
06/09Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 71 060 M 80 073 M 80 073 M
Net income 2020 1 945 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
Net Debt 2020 11 459 M 12 913 M 12 913 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 3,46%
Capitalization 25 352 M 28 540 M 28 568 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 380 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,79 €
Last Close Price 23,81 €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.80%28 540
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.38%31 601
SYSCO CORPORATION-35.70%27 543
TESCO PLC-8.66%27 378
KROGER10.62%25 347
CP ALL-5.19%20 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group