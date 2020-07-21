Log in
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
07/14Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
07/07Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

07/21/2020

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 21, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 250,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 13, 2020 up to and including July 17, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €24.97 per share for a total consideration of € 6.24 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 24,446,050 common shares for a total consideration of €533.2 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Financials
Sales 2020 71 117 M 81 315 M 81 315 M
Net income 2020 1 958 M 2 239 M 2 239 M
Net Debt 2020 11 446 M 13 087 M 13 087 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 3,28%
Capitalization 26 860 M 30 736 M 30 712 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 380 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,84 €
Last Close Price 25,25 €
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.13.25%30 736
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED7.55%34 239
SYSCO CORPORATION-38.01%27 498
KROGER17.80%26 333
TESCO PLC-16.11%26 197
AEON CO., LTD.10.60%19 567
