Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 21, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 250,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 13, 2020 up to and including July 17, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €24.97 per share for a total consideration of € 6.24 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 24,446,050 common shares for a total consideration of €533.2 million.