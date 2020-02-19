Ahresty : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 0 02/19/2020 | 11:17pm EST Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 February 10, 2020 Company Name: Ahresty Corporation Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Code Number: 5852 URL: https://www.ahresty.co.jp Representative: President & CEO Arata Takahashi Contact for inquiries: Executive Officer, Chief of General Administrative Command Tsuruo Tsuji TEL: 03-6369-8660 Planned date for filing of February 12, 2020 Planned date for start of － quarterly securities report: dividend payment: Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes Quarterly results briefing: No (Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.) 1. Business performance (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated operating results (for the nine months ended December 31, 2019) (% shows change from previous year's first three quarters.) Net sales Operating income Recurring income Net income attributable to owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % Nine months ended 92,019 (16.8) 512 (73.5) 209 (89.4) 106 － December 31, 2019 Nine months ended 110,601 3.4 1,932 (32.6) 1,981 (26.4) (1,285) － December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2019 Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (Reference) EBITDANine months ended December 31, 2018 * EBITDA = operating income + depreciation and amortization -2,018 million yen (_%) -3,187 million yen (_%) 11,258 million yen (-21.2%) 14,284 million yen (2.1%) Net income per share Fully diluted net income per share yen yen Nine months ended 4.17 4.12 December 31, 2019 Nine months ended (49.63) － December 31, 2018 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio million yen million yen % As of December 31, 2019 123,741 58,522 47.1 As of March 31, 2019 128,222 61,293 47.7 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of December 31, 2019 58,334 million yen As of March 31, 2019 61,105 million yen 2. Dividend payments Dividend per share End of first quarter End of second quarter End of third quarter End of year For the year yen yen yen yen yen Year ended March 31, － 10.00 － 12.00 22.00 2019 Year ending March 31, － 8.00 － 2020 Year ending March 31, 10.00 18.00 2020 (projection) (Note) Revisions to dividend projection published most recently: No － 1 － 3. Forecast of consolidated results for year ending March 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (% shows the year-on-year change.) Net income Net income per Net sales Operating income Recurring income attributable to owners share of parent million % million % million % million % yen yen yen yen yen Full year 123,400 (15.1) 900 (72.1) 700 (75.9) 200 (52.5) 7.81 (Note) Revisions to consolidated results forecast published most recently: No － 2 － Notes:

Significant changes to subsidiaries during the current term (changes for a specified subsidiary accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation): None Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting principles and changes or restatement of accounting estimates Changes in accounting principles associated with revision

of accounting standards, etc.: None (ii) Changes in accounting principles other than (i): None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Restatement: None Number of shares outstanding (Common stock) Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares) Number of treasury shares at end of period Average number of shares (for the first nine-month period) As of December 31, 26,076,717 shares As of March 31, 2019 26,076,717 shares 2019 As of December 31, 602,216 shares As of March 31, 2019 162,347 shares 2019 As of December 31, As of December 31, 25,661,728 shares 25,896,322 shares 2019 2018 Quarterly consolidated financial statements are placed outside the scope of quarterly reviews performed by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special remarks This material contains forward-looking statements based on information obtained by the Company as of the day of publication, as well as certain assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For notes on the use of the results forecasts and assumptions as the basis for the results forecasts, please see "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters (3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 3 of the accompanying materials. － 3 － Accompanying Materials - Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters 2 (1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results 2 (2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position 3 (3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts 3 2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Key Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 6 Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements First Three Quarters 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income First Three Quarters 7 (3) Notes on Going Concern Assumptions 8 (4) Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity 8 (5) Changes in the Accounting Policy 8 (6) Additional Information 9 (7) Segment Information, etc. 10 － 4 － 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters (1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results During the first three quarters of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy maintained a mild recovery without a significant decrease in consumer spending after the consumption tax hike, which had caused last-minute demand, along with the employment situation which hovered at a high level. In contrast, however, business confidence has become weaker recently, reflecting the deceleration of exports. Overseas, while the U.S. economy maintains its strength, in Asia, the Chinese economy continues to decelerate and the Indian economy has also slowed down. On the other hand, the business environment surrounding the automobile industry, which is our main customer, faces a continued deceleration in car sales due to the impact of prolonged U.S.-China trade friction on the world economy and the economic uncertainties for the future of the Chinese and Indian economies, together with the impact of changes in policies on car sales in the relevant countries. The sales volume in the Company's die casting business has also been affected by the deceleration of car sales, and has been lower than in the previous year both in Japan and abroad. To address these situations, the Group will steadily implement measures based on its 1921 Medium-term Management Plan, which started this year, to improve profitability by raising productivity through cost cutting and reduction of expenses. As a result, for the first three quarters of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Company recorded consolidated net sales of ¥92,019 million (down 16.8% year on year), operating income of ¥512 million (down 73.5% year on year), recurring income of ¥209 million (down 89.4% year on year) and net income attributable to owners of parent of ¥106 million (as opposed to net loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,285 million in the same three quarters of the previous year). Operating results by segment are as follows: (i) Die Casting Business: Japan In the Japanese automobile market, the production volume of car manufacturers, our main customers, fell short of that of the previous year due to sluggish sales in North America and Asia, leading to a continued decrease in our orders received on a year-on-year basis. Net sales came to ¥44,921 million (down 13.1% year on year), partly due to a decline in the condition of the aluminum market. On the profitability side, despite our efforts to reduce manufacturing costs, etc., the segment recorded a loss of ¥342 million (a segment profit of ¥574 million was recorded a year earlier) due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales. (ii) Die Casting Business: North America In the North American automobile market, the production volume of car manufacturers, including our main customers, fell slightly short of that of the previous year, leading to a decrease in our orders received. At the Company's plant in the United States, sales volume significantly decreased due to the impact of strikes associated with the suspension of operation at some of our customers as well as the impact of sluggish sales. Meanwhile, the plant in Mexico also faced a decrease in orders received due to the impact of weak sales recorded by car manufacturers, the Company's main customers, which offset an increase in orders after the mass production of new components commenced on a full-scale basis. Consequently, net sales in the North American segment stood at ¥23,998 million (down 20.5% year on year), partly due to a decline in the conditions of the aluminum market in both countries in North America. On the profitability front, despite the impact of the decrease in sales volume, the segment recorded profit of ¥536 million (a segment loss of ¥283 million was recorded a year earlier), mainly reflecting a decrease in the burden of depreciation and amortization. Die Casting Business: Asia

In China, with car sales indicating a downturn since the second half of the previous year, a decline in sales to car manufacturers (local manufacturers in particular) had a significant impact on orders received by the Company. Also, in India, car sales, which had remained strong, turned downward and continue to fall short of the level of the previous year, mainly due to changes in a range of systems applied to the ownership and purchase of vehicles and a backlash against restrained purchases before the introduction of environmental control initiatives. In addition to the impact of these decreases in car sales in China and India, due to the impacts of a fall in the aluminum prices and foreign exchange, Asian sales fell 21.2% year on year, to ¥18,051 million. In terms of profitability, the segment recorded a loss of ¥98 million (a segment profit of ¥1,382 million was recorded a year earlier) due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales in China. Aluminum Business

In the Aluminum business, net sales decreased 10.9% year on year to ¥3,081 million, chiefly due to a lower unit sales price continuing from the July-September period affected by the aluminum market, although sales volume increased slightly on a year-on-year basis. On the profitability side, segment profit increased 87.2% year on year to ¥135 million, reflecting lower material prices attributable to a fall in the market price of aluminum. － 5 － (v) Proprietary Products Business In the Proprietary Products business, net sales decreased 17.5% year on year to ¥1,966 million, mainly reflecting a decrease in orders for projects of the main customers, namely a clean room at a semiconductor-related company and a data center at a telecommunications company. On the profitability front, the segment profit also decreased 25.8% year on year to ¥172 million, chiefly due to the impact of decreased orders. (2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position Assets, liabilities and net assets (Assets)

Total assets at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review decreased ¥4,480 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to ¥123,741 million. Current assets stood at ¥36,024 million, a decrease of ¥6,243 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Major factors behind this include a decline in trade notes and accounts receivable of ¥4,674 million and a decrease of ¥1,973 million in inventories. Non-current assets were ¥87,717 million, up ¥1,763 million from the end of the preceding fiscal year. This was due chiefly to the increase of ¥1,738 million in tangible fixed assets. (Liabilities) Total liabilities at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review fell ¥1,709 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to ¥65,219 million. Current liabilities stood at ¥43,713 million, reflecting a decrease of ¥2,776 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The principal factors contributing to this result included an increase of ¥3,752 million in short-term loans payable, in contrast to decreases of ¥2,950 million in notes and accounts payable and ¥2,347 million in the current portion of long-term loans. Long-term liabilities stood at ¥21,505 million, up ¥1,067 million from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. The main factors included an increase of ¥795 million in long- term loans payable. (Net assets) Net assets at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review decreased ¥2,770 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to ¥58,522 million. This was attributable primarily to decreases of ¥472 million in retained earnings and ¥2,059 million in foreign currency translation adjustments. As a result, the equity ratio was down from 47.7% at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 47.1%. (3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts No changes have been made to the consolidated financial forecasts announced on October 17, 2019 for the consolidated full-year forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. － 6 － 2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Key Notes Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet (Million yen) As of March 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019 (Assets) Current assets Cash and time deposits 4,028 4,374 Trade notes and accounts receivable 22,382 18,421 Electronically recorded monetary claims - 3,249 2,536 operating Merchandise and products 3,463 2,878 Partly finished goods 4,760 3,715 Raw materials and inventories 3,070 2,726 Others 1,363 1,488 Allowance for doubtful accounts (50) (116) Total current assets 42,267 36,024 Fixed assets Tangible fixed assets Buildings and structures, net 14,816 14,822 Machinery and delivery equipment, net 39,430 37,996 Land 5,461 5,630 Construction in progress 8,982 12,189 Others, net 8,709 8,500 Total tangible fixed assets 77,399 79,138 Intangible fixed assets 2,067 2,003 Investments and other assets Investments in securities 4,232 4,003 Others 2,278 2,595 Allowance for doubtful accounts (24) (22) Total investments and other assets 6,486 6,575 Total fixed assets 85,954 87,717 Total assets 128,222 123,741 (Liabilities) Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable 11,162 9,479 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 7,522 6,254 Short-term loans 5,740 9,493 Current portion of long-term loans 10,199 7,851 Accrued income taxes 872 33 Bonus allowances 2,143 1,064 Provision for product warranties 70 55 Others 8,779 9,481 Total current liabilities 46,490 43,713 Long-term liabilities Long-term loans 14,798 15,594 Long-term accounts payable 154 398 Net defined benefit liability 2,949 2,797 Others 2,535 2,714 Total long-term liabilities 20,438 21,505 Total liabilities 66,928 65,219 － 7 － (Million yen) As of March 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019 (Net assets) Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,964 6,964 Additional paid-in capital 10,206 10,206 Retained earnings 40,071 39,599 Treasury stock (239) (411) Total shareholders' equity 57,002 56,357 Other accumulated comprehensive income Difference on revaluation of other marketable 2,015 1,925 securities Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,484 425 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (397) (373) Total other accumulated comprehensive income 4,102 1,977 Share warrants 187 187 Total net assets 61,293 58,522 Total liabilities and net assets 128,222 123,741 － 8 － Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements

(First Three Quarters) (Million yen) Nine months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2018 2019 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) 2019) Net sales 110,601 92,019 Cost of goods sold 99,986 83,101 Gross profit 10,615 8,918 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,682 8,406 Operating income 1,932 512 Non-operating income Interest income 73 86 Dividends received 183 101 Foreign currency exchange gains 22 － Gain on sales of scraps 109 77 Others 111 61 Total non-operating income 499 327 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 413 359 Foreign currency exchange loss － 189 Others 38 81 Total non-operating expenses 451 630 Recurring income 1,981 209 Extraordinary gains Gain on sales of fixed assets 59 22 Gain on sales of investment securities 301 54 Subsidy income 65 159 Gain on revision of retirement benefit plans － 155 Gain on insurance adjustment 160 － Total extraordinary gains 586 391 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of fixed assets 260 126 Impairment loss 3,015 － Expenses for advance loan repayments 153 － Loss on revision of retirement benefit plans － 75 Total extraordinary losses 3,430 201 Income (loss) before income taxes and others (862) 399 Income taxes and enterprise taxes 874 424 Deferred income taxes (452) (132) Total income taxes 422 292 Net income (loss) (1,285) 106 Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent (1,285) 106 － 9 － Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (First Three Quarters) (Million yen) Nine months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2018 2019 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) 2019) Net income (loss) (1,285) 106 Other comprehensive income Difference on revaluation of other marketable (953) (89) securities Foreign currency translation adjustments (983) (2,059) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 35 23 Total other comprehensive income (1,901) (2,125) Comprehensive income (3,187) (2,018) Comprehensive income attributable to: Comprehensive income attributable to owners of (3,187) (2,018) parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling － － interests － 10 － Notes on Going Concern Assumptions Not applicable. Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity (Purchase of own shares)

The Company resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019 to purchase its own shares, and purchased its own shares during the nine-month period of the consolidated fiscal year under review. As a result, treasury stock increased by ¥299 million (551,700 shares). (Disposition of treasury stock) The Company resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on June 19, 2019 to dispose of treasury shares for the delivery as stock compensation, and disposed of them during the nine-month period of the fiscal year under review. As a result, treasury stock decreased by ¥127 million (120,734 shares). (5) Changes in the Accounting Policy (Application of ASU No. 2014-09 (Revenue from contracts with customers)) From the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the U.S. subsidiary, to which the U.S. standards are applied, started to adopt ASU No. 2014-09 (Revenue from contracts with customers). According to this, upon the transfer of the promised goods or services to customers, revenue is recognized in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the subsidiary expects to be entitled in exchange for such goods or services. The impact of application of the standards on the Group's financial conditions and operating performance is insignificant. (Application of IFRS 16 (Leases)) From the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Group started to apply IFRS 16 (Leases) to the Group companies, excluding the Company and its domestic subsidiaries that adopt the Japanese standard and the U.S. subsidiary to which the U.S. standards are applied. As a result, all leases will be recognized as assets or liabilities by borrowers, in principle. The impact of application of the standards on the Group's financial conditions and operating performance is insignificant. (6) Additional Information (Partial revision of retirement benefit plans) For some of our consolidated subsidiaries, during the nine-month period of the consolidated fiscal year under review, accounting treatment was employed in line with the transfer of the retirement lump-sum payment plan to the defined contribution pension plan as well as the introduction of a point system for the defined benefit pension plan. For the accounting treatment in line with the transfer of plans, etc., "Guidance on Accounting for Transfer between Retirement Benefit Plans" (ASBJ Guidance No. 1, December 16, 2016) and "Practical Solution on Accounting for Transfer between Retirement Benefit Plans" (Practical Solutions No. 2, February 7, 2007) are applied. As a result, the Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2019 records increases of ¥66 million in accounts payable and ¥265 million in long-term accounts payable, which are included in "Others" of current liabilities, and ¥234 million in net defined benefit assets included in "Others" of investments and other assets, and a decrease of ¥177 million in net defined benefit liability. Also, the Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements for nine months ended December 31, 2019 records ¥155 million of "gain on revision of retirement benefit plans" as an extraordinary gain and ¥75 million of "loss on revision of retirement benefit plans" as an extraordinary loss. － 11 － Segment Information, etc. Segment information

I. Nine months ended December 31, 2018 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

1. Information on sales and income or losses by reported segment (Million yen) Reported segments Die Casting Business Aluminum Proprietary Total Japan North Asia Business Products Business America Net sales Customers 51,689 30,170 22,899 3,458 2,383 110,601 Intersegment 2,895 8 1,675 3,804 5 8,389 Total 54,585 30,179 24,575 7,263 2,388 118,991 Segment profit (or loss) 574 (283) 1,382 72 232 1,978 2. Total amount in reported segments, difference from the amount posted in the quarterly consolidated statement of income and important details of the difference (Difference adjustment) (Million yen) Profit Amount Total profit in reported segments 1,978 Elimination of intersegment transactions (45) Operating income in the quarterly consolidated 1,932 statement of income Impairment losses in fixed assets or goodwill by reported segment

For Ahresty Wilmington Corporation in the Die Casting Business North America segment, an impairment test was conducted in accordance with the U.S. accounting standards because of its delay in earnings recovery. As a result, the book value of the business assets it owns was written down to the recoverable amount and recorded as an impairment loss. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, ¥3,015 million was recorded as this impairment loss. II. Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Information on sales and income or losses by reported segment (Million yen) Reported segments Die Casting Business Aluminum Proprietary Total North Asia Business Products Japan Business America Net sales Customers 44,921 23,998 18,051 3,081 1,966 92,019 Intersegment 2,409 11 1,101 2,443 1 5,967 Total 47,330 24,010 19,153 5,524 1,967 97,987 Segment profit (or loss) (342) 536 (98) 135 172 403 2. Total amount in reported segments, difference from the amount posted in the quarterly consolidated statement of income and important details of the difference (Difference adjustment) (Million yen) Profit Amount Total profit in reported segments 403 Elimination of intersegment transactions 109 Operating income in the quarterly consolidated 512 statement of income 3. Impairment losses in fixed assets or goodwill by reported segment Not applicable. 12 － Attachments Original document

