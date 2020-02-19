Ahresty : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Contact for inquiries: Executive Officer, Chief of General Administrative Command
Planned date for filing of
February 12, 2020
Planned date for start of －
quarterly securities report:
dividend payment:
Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes
Quarterly results briefing:
No
(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)
1. Business performance (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results (for the nine months ended December 31, 2019)
(% shows change from previous year's first three quarters.)
Net sales
Operating income
Recurring income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Nine months ended
92,019
(16.8)
512
(73.5)
209
(89.4)
106
－
December 31, 2019
Nine months ended
110,601
3.4
1,932
(32.6)
1,981
(26.4)
(1,285)
－
December 31, 2018
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
(Reference) EBITDANine months ended December 31, 2018 * EBITDA = operating income + depreciation and amortization
-2,018 million yen (_%) -3,187 million yen (_%) 11,258 million yen (-21.2%) 14,284 million yen (2.1%)
Net income per share
Fully diluted net income per
share
yen
yen
Nine months ended
4.17
4.12
December 31, 2019
Nine months ended
(49.63)
－
December 31, 2018
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
As of December 31, 2019
123,741
58,522
47.1
As of March 31, 2019
128,222
61,293
47.7
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of December 31, 2019
58,334 million yen
As of March 31, 2019
61,105 million yen
2. Dividend payments
Dividend per share
End of first quarter
End of second quarter
End of third quarter
End of year
For the year
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended March 31,
－
10.00
－
12.00
22.00
2019
Year ending March 31,
－
8.00
－
2020
Year ending March 31,
10.00
18.00
2020 (projection)
(Note) Revisions to dividend projection published most recently: No
－
3. Forecast of consolidated results for year ending March 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(% shows the year-on-year change.)
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
Operating income
Recurring income
attributable to owners
share
of parent
million
%
million
%
million
%
million
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
123,400
(15.1)
900
(72.1)
700
(75.9)
200
(52.5)
7.81
(Note) Revisions to consolidated results forecast published most recently:
No
Notes:
Significant changes to subsidiaries during the current term (changes for a specified subsidiary accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting principles and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
Changes in accounting principles associated with revision
of accounting standards, etc.:
None
(ii) Changes in accounting principles other than (i):
None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv) Restatement:
None
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at end of period
Average number of shares (for the first nine-month period)
As of December 31,
26,076,717 shares
As of March 31, 2019
26,076,717 shares
2019
As of December 31,
602,216 shares
As of March 31, 2019
162,347 shares
2019
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
25,661,728 shares
25,896,322 shares
2019
2018
Quarterly consolidated financial statements are placed outside the scope of quarterly reviews performed by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special remarks
This material contains forward-looking statements based on information obtained by the Company as of the day of publication, as well as certain assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For notes on the use of the results forecasts and assumptions as the basis for the results forecasts, please see "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters (3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 3 of the accompanying materials.
Accompanying Materials - Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters
2
(1)
Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results
2
(2)
Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position
3
(3)
Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
3
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Key Notes
4
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
4
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
6
Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements
First Three Quarters
6
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
First Three Quarters
7
(3)
Notes on Going Concern Assumptions
8
(4)
Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity
8
(5)
Changes in the Accounting Policy
8
(6) Additional Information
9
(7)
Segment Information, etc.
10
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters
(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results
During the first three quarters of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy maintained a mild recovery without a significant decrease in consumer spending after the consumption tax hike, which had caused last-minute demand, along with the employment situation which hovered at a high level. In contrast, however, business confidence has become weaker recently, reflecting the deceleration of exports. Overseas, while the U.S. economy maintains its strength, in Asia, the Chinese economy continues to decelerate and the Indian economy has also slowed down. On the other hand, the business environment surrounding the automobile industry, which is our main customer, faces a continued deceleration in car sales due to the impact of prolonged U.S.-China trade friction on the world economy and the economic uncertainties for the future of the Chinese and Indian economies, together with the impact of changes in policies on car sales in the relevant countries. The sales volume in the Company's die casting business has also been affected by the deceleration of car sales, and has been lower than in the previous year both in Japan and abroad.
To address these situations, the Group will steadily implement measures based on its 1921 Medium-term Management Plan, which started this year, to improve profitability by raising productivity through cost cutting and reduction of expenses.
As a result, for the first three quarters of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Company recorded consolidated net sales of ¥92,019 million (down 16.8% year on year), operating income of ¥512 million (down 73.5% year on year), recurring income of ¥209 million (down 89.4% year on year) and net income attributable to owners of parent of ¥106 million (as opposed to net loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,285 million in the same three quarters of the previous year).
Operating results by segment are as follows:
(i) Die Casting Business: Japan
In the Japanese automobile market, the production volume of car manufacturers, our main customers, fell short of that of the previous year due to sluggish sales in North America and Asia, leading to a continued decrease in our orders received on a year-on-year basis. Net sales came to ¥44,921 million (down 13.1% year on year), partly due to a decline in the condition of the aluminum market. On the profitability side, despite our efforts to reduce manufacturing costs, etc., the segment recorded a loss of ¥342 million (a segment profit of ¥574 million was recorded a year earlier) due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales.
(ii) Die Casting Business: North America
In the North American automobile market, the production volume of car manufacturers, including our main customers, fell slightly short of that of the previous year, leading to a decrease in our orders received. At the Company's plant in the United States, sales volume significantly decreased due to the impact of strikes associated with the suspension of operation at some of our customers as well as the impact of sluggish sales. Meanwhile, the plant in Mexico also faced a decrease in orders received due to the impact of weak sales recorded by car manufacturers, the Company's main customers, which offset an increase in orders after the mass production of new components commenced on a full-scale basis. Consequently, net sales in the North American segment stood at ¥23,998 million (down 20.5% year on year), partly due to a decline in the conditions of the aluminum market in both countries in North America. On the profitability front, despite the impact of the decrease in sales volume, the segment recorded profit of ¥536 million (a segment loss of ¥283 million was recorded a year earlier), mainly reflecting a decrease in the burden of depreciation and amortization.
Die Casting Business: Asia
In China, with car sales indicating a downturn since the second half of the previous year, a decline in sales to car
manufacturers (local manufacturers in particular) had a significant impact on orders received by the Company. Also, in India, car sales, which had remained strong, turned downward and continue to fall short of the level of the previous year, mainly due to changes in a range of systems applied to the ownership and purchase of vehicles and a backlash against restrained purchases before the introduction of environmental control initiatives. In addition to the impact of these decreases in car sales in China and India, due to the impacts of a fall in the aluminum prices and foreign exchange, Asian sales fell 21.2% year on year, to ¥18,051 million. In terms of profitability, the segment recorded a loss of ¥98 million (a segment profit of ¥1,382 million was recorded a year earlier) due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales in China.
Aluminum Business
In the Aluminum business, net sales decreased 10.9% year on year to ¥3,081 million, chiefly due to a lower unit sales price
continuing from the July-September period affected by the aluminum market, although sales volume increased slightly on a year-on-year basis. On the profitability side, segment profit increased 87.2% year on year to ¥135 million, reflecting lower material prices attributable to a fall in the market price of aluminum.
(v) Proprietary Products Business
In the Proprietary Products business, net sales decreased 17.5% year on year to ¥1,966 million, mainly reflecting a decrease in orders for projects of the main customers, namely a clean room at a semiconductor-related company and a data center at a telecommunications company. On the profitability front, the segment profit also decreased 25.8% year on year to ¥172 million, chiefly due to the impact of decreased orders.
(2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position
Assets, liabilities and net assets (Assets)
Total assets at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review decreased ¥4,480 million from the end of the
previous consolidated fiscal year, to ¥123,741 million. Current assets stood at ¥36,024 million, a decrease of ¥6,243 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Major factors behind this include a decline in trade notes and accounts receivable of ¥4,674 million and a decrease of ¥1,973 million in inventories. Non-current assets were ¥87,717 million, up ¥1,763 million from the end of the preceding fiscal year. This was due chiefly to the increase of ¥1,738 million in tangible fixed assets.
(Liabilities)
Total liabilities at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review fell ¥1,709 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to ¥65,219 million. Current liabilities stood at ¥43,713 million, reflecting a decrease of ¥2,776 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The principal factors contributing to this result included an increase of ¥3,752 million in short-term loans payable, in contrast to decreases of ¥2,950 million in notes and accounts payable and ¥2,347 million in the current portion of long-term loans. Long-term liabilities stood at ¥21,505 million, up ¥1,067 million from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. The main factors included an increase of ¥795 million in long- term loans payable.
(Net assets)
Net assets at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review decreased ¥2,770 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to ¥58,522 million. This was attributable primarily to decreases of ¥472 million in retained earnings and ¥2,059 million in foreign currency translation adjustments.
As a result, the equity ratio was down from 47.7% at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 47.1%.
(3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
No changes have been made to the consolidated financial forecasts announced on October 17, 2019 for the consolidated full-year forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Key Notes
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2019
(Assets)
Current assets
Cash and time deposits
4,028
4,374
Trade notes and accounts receivable
22,382
18,421
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
3,249
2,536
operating
Merchandise and products
3,463
2,878
Partly finished goods
4,760
3,715
Raw materials and inventories
3,070
2,726
Others
1,363
1,488
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(50)
(116)
Total current assets
42,267
36,024
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and structures, net
14,816
14,822
Machinery and delivery equipment, net
39,430
37,996
Land
5,461
5,630
Construction in progress
8,982
12,189
Others, net
8,709
8,500
Total tangible fixed assets
77,399
79,138
Intangible fixed assets
2,067
2,003
Investments and other assets
Investments in securities
4,232
4,003
Others
2,278
2,595
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(24)
(22)
Total investments and other assets
6,486
6,575
Total fixed assets
85,954
87,717
Total assets
128,222
123,741
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable
11,162
9,479
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
7,522
6,254
Short-term loans
5,740
9,493
Current portion of long-term loans
10,199
7,851
Accrued income taxes
872
33
Bonus allowances
2,143
1,064
Provision for product warranties
70
55
Others
8,779
9,481
Total current liabilities
46,490
43,713
Long-term liabilities
Long-term loans
14,798
15,594
Long-term accounts payable
154
398
Net defined benefit liability
2,949
2,797
Others
2,535
2,714
Total long-term liabilities
20,438
21,505
Total liabilities
66,928
65,219
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2019
(Net assets)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,964
6,964
Additional paid-in capital
10,206
10,206
Retained earnings
40,071
39,599
Treasury stock
(239)
(411)
Total shareholders' equity
57,002
56,357
Other accumulated comprehensive income
Difference on revaluation of other marketable
2,015
1,925
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustments
2,484
425
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(397)
(373)
Total other accumulated comprehensive income
4,102
1,977
Share warrants
187
187
Total net assets
61,293
58,522
Total liabilities and net assets
128,222
123,741
Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements
(First Three Quarters)
(Million yen)
Nine months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31,
2018
2019
(April 1, 2018 to December 31,
(April 1, 2019 to December 31,
2018)
2019)
Net sales
110,601
92,019
Cost of goods sold
99,986
83,101
Gross profit
10,615
8,918
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,682
8,406
Operating income
1,932
512
Non-operating income
Interest income
73
86
Dividends received
183
101
Foreign currency exchange gains
22
－
Gain on sales of scraps
109
77
Others
111
61
Total non-operating income
499
327
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
413
359
Foreign currency exchange loss
－
189
Others
38
81
Total non-operating expenses
451
630
Recurring income
1,981
209
Extraordinary gains
Gain on sales of fixed assets
59
22
Gain on sales of investment securities
301
54
Subsidy income
65
159
Gain on revision of retirement benefit plans
－
155
Gain on insurance adjustment
160
－
Total extraordinary gains
586
391
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of fixed assets
260
126
Impairment loss
3,015
－
Expenses for advance loan repayments
153
－
Loss on revision of retirement benefit plans
－
75
Total extraordinary losses
3,430
201
Income (loss) before income taxes and others
(862)
399
Income taxes and enterprise taxes
874
424
Deferred income taxes
(452)
(132)
Total income taxes
422
292
Net income (loss)
(1,285)
106
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(1,285)
106
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(First Three Quarters)
(Million yen)
Nine months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31,
2018
2019
(April 1, 2018 to December 31,
(April 1, 2019 to December 31,
2018)
2019)
Net income (loss)
(1,285)
106
Other comprehensive income
Difference on revaluation of other marketable
(953)
(89)
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(983)
(2,059)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
35
23
Total other comprehensive income
(1,901)
(2,125)
Comprehensive income
(3,187)
(2,018)
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
(3,187)
(2,018)
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
－
－
interests
Notes on Going Concern Assumptions Not applicable.
Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity (Purchase of own shares)
The Company resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019 to purchase its own shares, and purchased its own shares during the nine-month period of the consolidated fiscal year under review. As a result, treasury stock increased by ¥299 million (551,700 shares).
(Disposition of treasury stock)
The Company resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on June 19, 2019 to dispose of treasury shares for the delivery as stock compensation, and disposed of them during the nine-month period of the fiscal year under review. As a result, treasury stock decreased by ¥127 million (120,734 shares).
(5) Changes in the Accounting Policy
(Application of ASU No. 2014-09 (Revenue from contracts with customers))
From the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the U.S. subsidiary, to which the U.S. standards are applied, started to adopt ASU No. 2014-09 (Revenue from contracts with customers). According to this, upon the transfer of the promised goods or services to customers, revenue is recognized in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the subsidiary expects to be entitled in exchange for such goods or services.
The impact of application of the standards on the Group's financial conditions and operating performance is insignificant.
(Application of IFRS 16 (Leases))
From the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Group started to apply IFRS 16 (Leases) to the Group companies, excluding the Company and its domestic subsidiaries that adopt the Japanese standard and the U.S. subsidiary to which the U.S. standards are applied. As a result, all leases will be recognized as assets or liabilities by borrowers, in principle.
The impact of application of the standards on the Group's financial conditions and operating performance is insignificant.
(6) Additional Information
(Partial revision of retirement benefit plans)
For some of our consolidated subsidiaries, during the nine-month period of the consolidated fiscal year under review, accounting treatment was employed in line with the transfer of the retirement lump-sum payment plan to the defined contribution pension plan as well as the introduction of a point system for the defined benefit pension plan.
For the accounting treatment in line with the transfer of plans, etc., "Guidance on Accounting for Transfer between
Retirement Benefit Plans" (ASBJ Guidance No. 1, December 16, 2016) and "Practical Solution on Accounting for Transfer between Retirement Benefit Plans" (Practical Solutions No. 2, February 7, 2007) are applied.
As a result, the Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2019 records increases of ¥66 million in
accounts payable and ¥265 million in long-term accounts payable, which are included in "Others" of current liabilities, and
¥234 million in net defined benefit assets included in "Others" of investments and other assets, and a decrease of ¥177 million in net defined benefit liability. Also, the Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements for nine months ended December 31, 2019 records ¥155 million of "gain on revision of retirement benefit plans" as an extraordinary gain and ¥75 million of "loss on revision of retirement benefit plans" as an extraordinary loss.
Segment Information, etc. Segment information
I. Nine months ended December 31, 2018 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
1. Information on sales and income or losses by reported segment
(Million yen)
Reported segments
Die Casting Business
Aluminum
Proprietary
Total
Japan
North
Asia
Business
Products
Business
America
Net sales
Customers
51,689
30,170
22,899
3,458
2,383
110,601
Intersegment
2,895
8
1,675
3,804
5
8,389
Total
54,585
30,179
24,575
7,263
2,388
118,991
Segment profit (or loss)
574
(283)
1,382
72
232
1,978
2. Total amount in reported segments, difference from the amount posted in the quarterly consolidated statement of
income and important details of the difference (Difference adjustment) (Million yen)
Profit
Amount
Total profit in reported segments
1,978
Elimination of intersegment transactions
(45)
Operating income in the quarterly consolidated
1,932
statement of income
Impairment losses in fixed assets or goodwill by reported segment
For Ahresty Wilmington Corporation in the Die Casting Business North America segment, an impairment test was conducted in accordance with the U.S. accounting standards because of its delay in earnings recovery. As a result, the book value of the business assets it owns was written down to the recoverable amount and recorded as an impairment loss. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, ¥3,015 million was recorded as this impairment loss.
II. Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
Information on sales and income or losses by reported segment
(Million yen)
Reported segments
Die Casting Business
Aluminum
Proprietary
Total
North
Asia
Business
Products
Japan
Business
America
Net sales
Customers
44,921
23,998
18,051
3,081
1,966
92,019
Intersegment
2,409
11
1,101
2,443
1
5,967
Total
47,330
24,010
19,153
5,524
1,967
97,987
Segment profit (or loss)
(342)
536
(98)
135
172
403
2. Total amount in reported segments, difference from the amount posted in the quarterly consolidated statement of income and important details of the difference (Difference adjustment)
(Million yen)
Profit
Amount
Total profit in reported segments
403
Elimination of intersegment transactions
109
Operating income in the quarterly consolidated
512
statement of income
3. Impairment losses in fixed assets or goodwill by reported segment Not applicable.
