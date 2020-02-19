Ahresty : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Log in
02/19/2020 | 11:17pm EST
(Note) Comprehensive income

Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

February 10, 2020

Company Name:

Ahresty Corporation

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Code Number:

5852

URL: https://www.ahresty.co.jp

Representative:

President & CEO Arata Takahashi

Contact for inquiries: Executive Officer, Chief of General Administrative Command

Tsuruo Tsuji

TEL: 03-6369-8660

Planned date for filing of

February 12, 2020

Planned date for start of

quarterly securities report:

dividend payment:

Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes

Quarterly results briefing:

No

(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)

1. Business performance (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (for the nine months ended December 31, 2019)

(% shows change from previous year's first three quarters.)

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Nine months ended

92,019

(16.8)

512

(73.5)

209

(89.4)

106

December 31, 2019

Nine months ended

110,601

3.4

1,932

(32.6)

1,981

(26.4)

(1,285)

December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(Reference) EBITDANine months ended December 31, 2018 * EBITDA = operating income + depreciation and amortization

-2,018 million yen (_%) -3,187 million yen (_%) 11,258 million yen (-21.2%) 14,284 million yen (2.1%)

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income per

share

yen

yen

Nine months ended

4.17

4.12

December 31, 2019

Nine months ended

(49.63)

December 31, 2018

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

As of December 31, 2019

123,741

58,522

47.1

As of March 31, 2019

128,222

61,293

47.7

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of December 31, 2019

58,334 million yen

As of March 31, 2019

61,105 million yen

2. Dividend payments

Dividend per share

End of first quarter

End of second quarter

End of third quarter

End of year

For the year

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended March 31,

10.00

12.00

22.00

2019

Year ending March 31,

8.00

2020

Year ending March 31,

10.00

18.00

2020 (projection)

(Note) Revisions to dividend projection published most recently: No

1

3. Forecast of consolidated results for year ending March 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(% shows the year-on-year change.)

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring income

attributable to owners

share

of parent

million

%

million

%

million

%

million

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full year

123,400

(15.1)

900

(72.1)

700

(75.9)

200

(52.5)

7.81

(Note) Revisions to consolidated results forecast published most recently:

No

2

  • Notes:
    1. Significant changes to subsidiaries during the current term (changes for a specified subsidiary accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation): None
    2. Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
    3. Changes in accounting principles and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
      1. Changes in accounting principles associated with revision

of accounting standards, etc.:

None

(ii) Changes in accounting principles other than (i):

None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv) Restatement:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)
    2. Number of treasury shares at end of period
    3. Average number of shares (for the first nine-month period)

As of December 31,

26,076,717 shares

As of March 31, 2019

26,076,717 shares

2019

As of December 31,

602,216 shares

As of March 31, 2019

162,347 shares

2019

As of December 31,

As of December 31,

25,661,728 shares

25,896,322 shares

2019

2018

  • Quarterly consolidated financial statements are placed outside the scope of quarterly reviews performed by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special remarks

This material contains forward-looking statements based on information obtained by the Company as of the day of publication, as well as certain assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For notes on the use of the results forecasts and assumptions as the basis for the results forecasts, please see "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters (3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 3 of the accompanying materials.

3

Accompanying Materials - Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters

2

(1)

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

2

(2)

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position

3

(3)

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

3

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Key Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

6

Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements

First Three Quarters

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

First Three Quarters

7

(3)

Notes on Going Concern Assumptions

8

(4)

Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity

8

(5)

Changes in the Accounting Policy

8

(6) Additional Information

9

(7)

Segment Information, etc.

10

4

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the first three quarters of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy maintained a mild recovery without a significant decrease in consumer spending after the consumption tax hike, which had caused last-minute demand, along with the employment situation which hovered at a high level. In contrast, however, business confidence has become weaker recently, reflecting the deceleration of exports. Overseas, while the U.S. economy maintains its strength, in Asia, the Chinese economy continues to decelerate and the Indian economy has also slowed down. On the other hand, the business environment surrounding the automobile industry, which is our main customer, faces a continued deceleration in car sales due to the impact of prolonged U.S.-China trade friction on the world economy and the economic uncertainties for the future of the Chinese and Indian economies, together with the impact of changes in policies on car sales in the relevant countries. The sales volume in the Company's die casting business has also been affected by the deceleration of car sales, and has been lower than in the previous year both in Japan and abroad.

To address these situations, the Group will steadily implement measures based on its 1921 Medium-term Management Plan, which started this year, to improve profitability by raising productivity through cost cutting and reduction of expenses.

As a result, for the first three quarters of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Company recorded consolidated net sales of ¥92,019 million (down 16.8% year on year), operating income of ¥512 million (down 73.5% year on year), recurring income of ¥209 million (down 89.4% year on year) and net income attributable to owners of parent of ¥106 million (as opposed to net loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,285 million in the same three quarters of the previous year).

Operating results by segment are as follows:

(i) Die Casting Business: Japan

In the Japanese automobile market, the production volume of car manufacturers, our main customers, fell short of that of the previous year due to sluggish sales in North America and Asia, leading to a continued decrease in our orders received on a year-on-year basis. Net sales came to ¥44,921 million (down 13.1% year on year), partly due to a decline in the condition of the aluminum market. On the profitability side, despite our efforts to reduce manufacturing costs, etc., the segment recorded a loss of ¥342 million (a segment profit of ¥574 million was recorded a year earlier) due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales.

(ii) Die Casting Business: North America

In the North American automobile market, the production volume of car manufacturers, including our main customers, fell slightly short of that of the previous year, leading to a decrease in our orders received. At the Company's plant in the United States, sales volume significantly decreased due to the impact of strikes associated with the suspension of operation at some of our customers as well as the impact of sluggish sales. Meanwhile, the plant in Mexico also faced a decrease in orders received due to the impact of weak sales recorded by car manufacturers, the Company's main customers, which offset an increase in orders after the mass production of new components commenced on a full-scale basis. Consequently, net sales in the North American segment stood at ¥23,998 million (down 20.5% year on year), partly due to a decline in the conditions of the aluminum market in both countries in North America. On the profitability front, despite the impact of the decrease in sales volume, the segment recorded profit of ¥536 million (a segment loss of ¥283 million was recorded a year earlier), mainly reflecting a decrease in the burden of depreciation and amortization.

  1. Die Casting Business: Asia
    In China, with car sales indicating a downturn since the second half of the previous year, a decline in sales to car

manufacturers (local manufacturers in particular) had a significant impact on orders received by the Company. Also, in India, car sales, which had remained strong, turned downward and continue to fall short of the level of the previous year, mainly due to changes in a range of systems applied to the ownership and purchase of vehicles and a backlash against restrained purchases before the introduction of environmental control initiatives. In addition to the impact of these decreases in car sales in China and India, due to the impacts of a fall in the aluminum prices and foreign exchange, Asian sales fell 21.2% year on year, to ¥18,051 million. In terms of profitability, the segment recorded a loss of ¥98 million (a segment profit of ¥1,382 million was recorded a year earlier) due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales in China.

  1. Aluminum Business
    In the Aluminum business, net sales decreased 10.9% year on year to ¥3,081 million, chiefly due to a lower unit sales price

continuing from the July-September period affected by the aluminum market, although sales volume increased slightly on a year-on-year basis. On the profitability side, segment profit increased 87.2% year on year to ¥135 million, reflecting lower material prices attributable to a fall in the market price of aluminum.

5

(v) Proprietary Products Business

In the Proprietary Products business, net sales decreased 17.5% year on year to ¥1,966 million, mainly reflecting a decrease in orders for projects of the main customers, namely a clean room at a semiconductor-related company and a data center at a telecommunications company. On the profitability front, the segment profit also decreased 25.8% year on year to ¥172 million, chiefly due to the impact of decreased orders.

(2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position

  1. Assets, liabilities and net assets (Assets)
    Total assets at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review decreased ¥4,480 million from the end of the

previous consolidated fiscal year, to ¥123,741 million. Current assets stood at ¥36,024 million, a decrease of ¥6,243 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Major factors behind this include a decline in trade notes and accounts receivable of ¥4,674 million and a decrease of ¥1,973 million in inventories. Non-current assets were ¥87,717 million, up ¥1,763 million from the end of the preceding fiscal year. This was due chiefly to the increase of ¥1,738 million in tangible fixed assets.

(Liabilities)

Total liabilities at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review fell ¥1,709 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to ¥65,219 million. Current liabilities stood at ¥43,713 million, reflecting a decrease of ¥2,776 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The principal factors contributing to this result included an increase of ¥3,752 million in short-term loans payable, in contrast to decreases of ¥2,950 million in notes and accounts payable and ¥2,347 million in the current portion of long-term loans. Long-term liabilities stood at ¥21,505 million, up ¥1,067 million from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. The main factors included an increase of ¥795 million in long- term loans payable.

(Net assets)

Net assets at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review decreased ¥2,770 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to ¥58,522 million. This was attributable primarily to decreases of ¥472 million in retained earnings and ¥2,059 million in foreign currency translation adjustments.

As a result, the equity ratio was down from 47.7% at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 47.1%.

(3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

No changes have been made to the consolidated financial forecasts announced on October 17, 2019 for the consolidated full-year forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

6

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Key Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

(Assets)

Current assets

Cash and time deposits

4,028

4,374

Trade notes and accounts receivable

22,382

18,421

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

3,249

2,536

operating

Merchandise and products

3,463

2,878

Partly finished goods

4,760

3,715

Raw materials and inventories

3,070

2,726

Others

1,363

1,488

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(50)

(116)

Total current assets

42,267

36,024

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures, net

14,816

14,822

Machinery and delivery equipment, net

39,430

37,996

Land

5,461

5,630

Construction in progress

8,982

12,189

Others, net

8,709

8,500

Total tangible fixed assets

77,399

79,138

Intangible fixed assets

2,067

2,003

Investments and other assets

Investments in securities

4,232

4,003

Others

2,278

2,595

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(24)

(22)

Total investments and other assets

6,486

6,575

Total fixed assets

85,954

87,717

Total assets

128,222

123,741

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable

11,162

9,479

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

7,522

6,254

Short-term loans

5,740

9,493

Current portion of long-term loans

10,199

7,851

Accrued income taxes

872

33

Bonus allowances

2,143

1,064

Provision for product warranties

70

55

Others

8,779

9,481

Total current liabilities

46,490

43,713

Long-term liabilities

Long-term loans

14,798

15,594

Long-term accounts payable

154

398

Net defined benefit liability

2,949

2,797

Others

2,535

2,714

Total long-term liabilities

20,438

21,505

Total liabilities

66,928

65,219

7

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

(Net assets)

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

6,964

6,964

Additional paid-in capital

10,206

10,206

Retained earnings

40,071

39,599

Treasury stock

(239)

(411)

Total shareholders' equity

57,002

56,357

Other accumulated comprehensive income

Difference on revaluation of other marketable

2,015

1,925

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustments

2,484

425

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(397)

(373)

Total other accumulated comprehensive income

4,102

1,977

Share warrants

187

187

Total net assets

61,293

58,522

Total liabilities and net assets

128,222

123,741

8

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements
    (First Three Quarters)

(Million yen)

Nine months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31,

2018

2019

(April 1, 2018 to December 31,

(April 1, 2019 to December 31,

2018)

2019)

Net sales

110,601

92,019

Cost of goods sold

99,986

83,101

Gross profit

10,615

8,918

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,682

8,406

Operating income

1,932

512

Non-operating income

Interest income

73

86

Dividends received

183

101

Foreign currency exchange gains

22

Gain on sales of scraps

109

77

Others

111

61

Total non-operating income

499

327

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

413

359

Foreign currency exchange loss

189

Others

38

81

Total non-operating expenses

451

630

Recurring income

1,981

209

Extraordinary gains

Gain on sales of fixed assets

59

22

Gain on sales of investment securities

301

54

Subsidy income

65

159

Gain on revision of retirement benefit plans

155

Gain on insurance adjustment

160

Total extraordinary gains

586

391

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of fixed assets

260

126

Impairment loss

3,015

Expenses for advance loan repayments

153

Loss on revision of retirement benefit plans

75

Total extraordinary losses

3,430

201

Income (loss) before income taxes and others

(862)

399

Income taxes and enterprise taxes

874

424

Deferred income taxes

(452)

(132)

Total income taxes

422

292

Net income (loss)

(1,285)

106

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(1,285)

106

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(First Three Quarters)

(Million yen)

Nine months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31,

2018

2019

(April 1, 2018 to December 31,

(April 1, 2019 to December 31,

2018)

2019)

Net income (loss)

(1,285)

106

Other comprehensive income

Difference on revaluation of other marketable

(953)

(89)

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(983)

(2,059)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

35

23

Total other comprehensive income

(1,901)

(2,125)

Comprehensive income

(3,187)

(2,018)

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

(3,187)

(2,018)

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests

10

  1. Notes on Going Concern Assumptions Not applicable.
  2. Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity (Purchase of own shares)
    The Company resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019 to purchase its own shares, and purchased its own shares during the nine-month period of the consolidated fiscal year under review. As a result, treasury stock increased by ¥299 million (551,700 shares).

(Disposition of treasury stock)

The Company resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on June 19, 2019 to dispose of treasury shares for the delivery as stock compensation, and disposed of them during the nine-month period of the fiscal year under review. As a result, treasury stock decreased by ¥127 million (120,734 shares).

(5) Changes in the Accounting Policy

(Application of ASU No. 2014-09 (Revenue from contracts with customers))

From the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the U.S. subsidiary, to which the U.S. standards are applied, started to adopt ASU No. 2014-09 (Revenue from contracts with customers). According to this, upon the transfer of the promised goods or services to customers, revenue is recognized in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the subsidiary expects to be entitled in exchange for such goods or services.

The impact of application of the standards on the Group's financial conditions and operating performance is insignificant.

(Application of IFRS 16 (Leases))

From the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Group started to apply IFRS 16 (Leases) to the Group companies, excluding the Company and its domestic subsidiaries that adopt the Japanese standard and the U.S. subsidiary to which the U.S. standards are applied. As a result, all leases will be recognized as assets or liabilities by borrowers, in principle.

The impact of application of the standards on the Group's financial conditions and operating performance is insignificant.

(6) Additional Information

(Partial revision of retirement benefit plans)

For some of our consolidated subsidiaries, during the nine-month period of the consolidated fiscal year under review, accounting treatment was employed in line with the transfer of the retirement lump-sum payment plan to the defined contribution pension plan as well as the introduction of a point system for the defined benefit pension plan.

For the accounting treatment in line with the transfer of plans, etc., "Guidance on Accounting for Transfer between

Retirement Benefit Plans" (ASBJ Guidance No. 1, December 16, 2016) and "Practical Solution on Accounting for Transfer between Retirement Benefit Plans" (Practical Solutions No. 2, February 7, 2007) are applied.

As a result, the Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2019 records increases of ¥66 million in

accounts payable and ¥265 million in long-term accounts payable, which are included in "Others" of current liabilities, and

¥234 million in net defined benefit assets included in "Others" of investments and other assets, and a decrease of ¥177 million in net defined benefit liability. Also, the Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements for nine months ended December 31, 2019 records ¥155 million of "gain on revision of retirement benefit plans" as an extraordinary gain and ¥75 million of "loss on revision of retirement benefit plans" as an extraordinary loss.

11

  1. Segment Information, etc. Segment information
    I. Nine months ended December 31, 2018 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

  2. 1. Information on sales and income or losses by reported segment

(Million yen)

Reported segments

Die Casting Business

Aluminum

Proprietary

Total

Japan

North

Asia

Business

Products

Business

America

Net sales

Customers

51,689

30,170

22,899

3,458

2,383

110,601

Intersegment

2,895

8

1,675

3,804

5

8,389

Total

54,585

30,179

24,575

7,263

2,388

118,991

Segment profit (or loss)

574

(283)

1,382

72

232

1,978

2. Total amount in reported segments, difference from the amount posted in the quarterly consolidated statement of

income and important details of the difference (Difference adjustment) (Million yen)

Profit

Amount

Total profit in reported segments

1,978

Elimination of intersegment transactions

(45)

Operating income in the quarterly consolidated

1,932

statement of income

  1. Impairment losses in fixed assets or goodwill by reported segment
    For Ahresty Wilmington Corporation in the Die Casting Business North America segment, an impairment test was conducted in accordance with the U.S. accounting standards because of its delay in earnings recovery. As a result, the book value of the business assets it owns was written down to the recoverable amount and recorded as an impairment loss. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, ¥3,015 million was recorded as this impairment loss.

II. Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

  1. Information on sales and income or losses by reported segment

(Million yen)

Reported segments

Die Casting Business

Aluminum

Proprietary

Total

North

Asia

Business

Products

Japan

Business

America

Net sales

Customers

44,921

23,998

18,051

3,081

1,966

92,019

Intersegment

2,409

11

1,101

2,443

1

5,967

Total

47,330

24,010

19,153

5,524

1,967

97,987

Segment profit (or loss)

(342)

536

(98)

135

172

403

2. Total amount in reported segments, difference from the amount posted in the quarterly consolidated statement of income and important details of the difference (Difference adjustment)

(Million yen)

Profit

Amount

Total profit in reported segments

403

Elimination of intersegment transactions

109

Operating income in the quarterly consolidated

512

statement of income

3. Impairment losses in fixed assets or goodwill by reported segment Not applicable.

  • 12

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 04:16:02 UTC
