Ahresty : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 June 17, 2020 Company Name: Ahresty Corporation Code Number: 5852 Representative: President & CEO Stock Exchange Listing: TokyoURL:https://www.ahresty.co.jp Arata Takahashi Contact for inquiries: Executive Officer, Chief of General Administrative Command Tsuruo Tsuji TEL 03-6369-8660 Planned date for annual shareholders' meeting: July 22, 2020 Planned date for start of dividend payment: - Planned date for filing of securities report: July 22, 2020 Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes Financial results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors) (Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off) 1. Consolidated results for year ended March 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (% shows the year-on-year change)Year ended March 2020 Year ended March 2019 Net sales million yen 120,577 145,428 Operating income Recurring incomeNet income attributable to owners of parent (Note) Comprehensive income (Reference) EBITDA % million yen % 406 (86.0) (685) - 2,905 (34.5) 421 (87.8) Year ended March 2020 (3,175)million yen (-%) Year ended March 2019 Year ended March 2020 15,093million yen (-21.5%) Year ended March 2019 (3,574)million yen 19,239million yen % (17.1) 0.2 million yen 764 3,228 % (76.3) (31.6) million yen (-%) (-1.9%) * EBITDA = operating income + depreciation and amortization Net income per share Fully diluted net income per share Return on equity Return on total assets Operating profit on sales Year ended March 2020 Year ended March 2019 yen (26.77) 16.26 yen - 16.07 % (1.2) 0.7 % 0.3 2.2 % 0.6 2.2 Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Year ended March 2020 Year ended March 2019 million yen 123,054 128,222 million yen 57,364 61,293 % 46.5 47.7 yen 2,244.49 2,357.98 Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Year-end balance of cash and cash equivalents Year ended March 2020 Year ended March 2019 million yen 16,474 16,018 million yen (17,691) (14,150) million yen 2,162 (1,392) million yen 3,732 2,901 Operating profit on Year ended March 2019 -million yen Shareholders' equity Year ended March 2020 Year ended March 2019 61,105 million yen (3) Consolidated cash flows 2. Dividend payments (Reference) Investment gain or loss under equity method Year ended March 2020 -million yen (2) Consolidated financial position (Reference) 57,177 million yen Dividend per share Total dividend (for year) Dividend payout ratio (consolidated) Dividend ratio to net assets (consolidated) End of first quarter End of second quarter End of third quarter End of year For the year Year ended March 2019 Year ended March 2020 yen - - yen 10.00 8.00 yen - - yen 12.00 0.00 yen 22.00 8.00 million yen 570 203 % 135.3 - % 0.9 0.4 Year ending March 2021 (Forecast) - - - - - - (Note) Dividend projection for year ending March 2021 is not determined at present, which will be promptly announced when disclosure of the dividend projection becomes possible. 3. Forecast of consolidated results for year ending March 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) The business forecasts for the year ending March 2021 are announced as undetermined due to the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19 new coronavirus, which makes it difficult to calculate reasonable figures at this moment. We will pay careful attention to the impact on our business performance and will promptly announce the forecasts when disclosure of reasonable figures becomes possible. Accounting estimates included in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 2020, such as valuation of impairment losses on fixed assets and the collectability of deferred tax assets, are the best possible estimates at this moment made based on certain assumptions, as mentioned on p. 13 of accompanying materials "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes (5) Notes (Additional Information) (Accounting Estimates Related to the Spread of COVID-19). * Notes: (1) Significant changes to subsidiaries during the current term (changes for a specified subsidiary accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation): NoneNew: - Exception: -

(2) Changes in accounting principles and changes in or restatement of accounting estimates (i) Changes in accounting principles associated with revision of accounting standards, etc.: None Yes (ii) Changes in accounting principles other than (i): ((iiivi)) RCehsatnagteems einnta:ccounting estimates: None None (3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock) (i) Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period

(iii) Average number of shares Year ended March 2020 Year ended March 2020 Year ended March 2020 26,076,717shares 602,289shares 25,615,168sharesYear ended March 2019 Year ended March 2019 Year ended March 2019 26,076,717shares 162,347shares 25,900,783shares (Reference) Overview of nonconsolidated results 1. Nonconsolidated results for year ended March 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (1) Nonconsolidated operating results (% shows the year-on-year change) Net sales Operating income Recurring income Net income million yen % million yen million yen million yen Year ended March 2020 69,534 (13.1) (351) (682) (1,505) Year ended March 2019 80,003 1.1 2,135 % - (47.7) 686 1,109 % - (37.3) % - 65.2 Net income per share Fully diluted net income per share Year ended March 2020 Year ended March 2019 yen (58.77) 82.44 yen - 81.49 (2) Nonconsolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Year ended March 2020 Year ended March 2019 million yen 84,482 89,051 million yen 43,085 46,432 % 50.8 51.9 yen 1,683.95 1,784.53 (Reference) Shareholders' equityYear ended March 2020 42,897 million yenYear ended March 2019 46,244 million yen * This report on consolidated financial results is placed outside the scope of audits by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. * Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special remarks The forecasts presented herein are based on information currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. For notes on the use of the results forecasts and assumptions as the basis for the results forecasts, please see "1. Outline of Operating Results, etc. (3) Future Outlook" on page 4 of the accompanying materials. Accompanying Materials - Contents 1. Outline of Operating Results, etc. 2 (1) Outline of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review 2 (2) Outline of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review 3 (3) Future Outlook 4 (4) Basic Policy on Profit Distribution and Dividends for Current and Next Fiscal Years 4 2. Basic Concept for Choice of Accounting Standards 5 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes 6 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet 6 (2) Consolidated Income Statements and Statements of Comprehensive Income 8 Consolidated Income Statements 8 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 9 (3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets 10 (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 12 (5) Notes 13 (Notes on Going Concern Assumptions) 13 (Changes in the Accounting Policy) 13 (Additional Information) 13 (Segment Information, etc.) 14 (Per Share Information) 16 (Important Subsequent Events) 17 1. Outline of Operating Results, etc. (1) Outline of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review (Operating results) During the fiscal year under review, the world economy initially maintained a steady growth as a whole due to the solid employment situation mainly in advanced countries. However, in addition to concerns about uncertainty in US-China trade friction, the global outbreak of COVID-19 starting in January 2020 caused a sharp decline in the latter half of the year. The Japanese economy was also strongly affected by these factors and had to suffer a decrease in external demand and a slowdown in exports. Moreover, a decrease in domestic demand due to the series of natural disasters that hit various areas in Japan and the impact of the COVID-19 new coronavirus pandemic at the end of the fiscal year significantly worsened the domestic economy. The business environment surrounding the automobile industry, which is our main customer, faced a significant deceleration in car sales due to the impact of prolonged U.S.-China trade friction on the world economy and the economic uncertainties for the future of the Chinese and Indian economies, together with the spread of COVID-19 in the fourth quarter that affected our die casting business sites other than China and Mexico, where the fiscal year ends in December. The sales volume in the Company's die casting business was also affected by this significant deceleration of car sales and was lower than that in the previous year both in Japan and abroad. As a result, the Group recorded consolidated net sales of ¥120,577 million (down 17.1% year on year), operating income of ¥764 million (down 76.3% year on year), and recurring income of ¥406 million (down 86.0% year on year). Also, due to tax expenses as a result of reversal of deferred tax assets and other factors, net loss attributable to owners of parent turned out to be ¥685 million (previous year marked net income of ¥421 million). Under these severe situations, the Group is determined to steadily implement measures based on its 1921 Medium-term Management Plan, which started this fiscal year, to improve profitability by raising productivity through cost cutting and reduction of expenses. To tackle the rapid decrease in sales volume due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, the Group will reform its production systems in response to changes in sales volume, control capital investment, reduce costs, and implement other necessary urgent measures to improve profitability. Operating results by segment are as follows: (i) Die Casting Business: Japan In the Japanese automobile market, the production volume of car manufacturers, our main customers, fell short of that of the previous year due to a slowdown in domestic demand and a decrease in exports for North America and Southeast Asia, which affected our business, leading to a decrease in orders received. Net sales came to ¥59,500 million (down 12.5% year on year) partly due to a decline in the condition of the aluminum market. On the profitability side, despite our efforts to reduce manufacturing costs, etc., the segment recorded a loss of ¥444 million (a segment profit of ¥871 million was recorded a year earlier) due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales.

(ii) Die Casting Business: North America In the North American automobile market, the production volume of car manufacturers continued to be slightly short of that of a year earlier. However, mainly due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19 at the end of the fiscal year, the vehicle production volume ended up significantly lower than the previous year. At the Company's plant in the United States, sales volume substantially decreased due to the impact of this market slowdown and strikes associated with the suspension of operation at some of our customers. Meanwhile, the plant in Mexico also faced a decrease in sales due to the impact of weak sales recorded by car manufacturers, the Company's main customers. Consequently, net sales in the North American segment stood at ¥30,633 million (down 23.0% year on year) partly due to a decline in the conditions of the aluminum market in both countries in North America. On the profitability front, despite the impact of the decrease in sales volume, the segment recorded profit of ¥635 million (up 416.3% year on year), mainly reflecting a decrease in the burden of depreciation and amortization.

(iii) Die Casting Business: Asia In China, while overall car sales continued to decrease, a decline in sales of Chinese local car manufacturers in particular had a significant impact on orders received by the Company. Meanwhile, in India, affected by the tightened lending standards for auto loans and enhanced emissions control, which restrained purchases, car sales continued to fall short of that of the previous year, leading to a significant decrease in our orders received. In addition to the impact of these decreases in car sales in China and India, due to the impacts of a fall in aluminum prices, Asian sales fell 20.4% year on year to ¥23,846 million. In terms of profitability, the segment recorded a profit of ¥3 million (down 99.8% year on year) due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales.

(iv) Aluminum Business In the Aluminum business, net sales decreased 14.7% year on year to ¥3,993 million due to a lower unit sales price affected by the decline in the aluminum market price, although sales volume maintained about the same level of sales in weight as that of the previous year. On the profitability side, segment profit increased 50.9% year on year to ¥169 million, reflecting lower material prices attributable to a fall in the market price of aluminum.

(v) Proprietary Products Business In the Proprietary Products business, net sales decreased 12.5% year on year to ¥2,603 million, mainly reflecting a decrease in orders for projects of the Company's main customers, namely a clean room at a semiconductor-related company and a data center at a telecommunications company. On the profitability front, segment profit decreased 11.9% year on year to ¥277 million chiefly due to the impact of decreased orders. (2) Outline of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review (i) Assets, liabilities and net assets (Assets) Total assets at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review decreased ¥5,167 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥123,054 million. Current assets stood at ¥35,247 million, a decrease of ¥7,020 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decline in trade notes and accounts receivable of ¥5,311 million despite an increase of ¥139 million in cash and time deposits. Non-current assets were ¥87,806 million, up ¥1,852 million from the end of the preceding fiscal year. This was due chiefly to the increase of ¥2,993 million in tangible fixed assets despite a decrease of ¥1,664 million in investment securities. (Liabilities) Liabilities at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review decreased ¥1,239 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥65,689 million. Current liabilities stood at ¥43,390 million, reflecting a decrease of ¥3,099 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The principal factors contributing to this result included an increase of ¥4,532 million in short-term loans payable, in contrast to decreases of ¥3,405 million in notes and accounts payable and ¥2,448 million in the current portion of long-term loans. Long-term liabilities stood at ¥22,298 million, up ¥1,860 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The main factors included an increase of ¥874 million in long-term loans payable and an increase of ¥561 million in deferred tax liabilities. (Net assets) Total assets at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review decreased ¥3,928 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥57,364 million. This was attributable primarily to decreases of ¥1,089 million in difference on revaluation of other marketable securities and ¥1,437 million in foreign currency translation adjustments. As a result, the equity ratio was down from 47.7% at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 46.5%.

(ii) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents ("cash") increased ¥831 million from the end of the previous fiscal year during the consolidated fiscal year under review, coming to ¥3,732 million. The status of each of the cash flow segments and contributing factors for the consolidated fiscal year under review are as follows. (Cash flows from operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities totaled ¥16,474 million (net cash provided of ¥16,018 million in the previous fiscal year). This result was mainly due to factors to increase cash such as income before income taxes and others of ¥586 million, a decrease in notes and accounts receivable of ¥4,827 million, depreciation and amortization of ¥14,329 million, and impairment losses of ¥60 million, as well as factors to decrease cash such as a decrease in notes and accounts payable of ¥3,284 million and income taxes paid of ¥1,501 million. (Cash flows from investing activities) Net cash used in investing activities was ¥17,691 million (net cash used of ¥14,150 million in the previous fiscal year). This was chiefly due to factors to increase cash such as income from withdrawal of time deposits of ¥1,078 million and factors to decrease cash such as expenditures from purchases of tangible fixed assets of ¥18,374 million and payments into time deposits of ¥462 million. (Cash flows from financing activities) Net cash provided by financing activities was ¥2,162 million (net cash used of ¥1,392 million in the previous fiscal year). This result was primarily due to factors to increase cash such as proceeds from short-term loans of ¥67,362 million and proceeds from long-term loans of ¥9,094 million, as well as factors to decrease cash such as payments of short-term debt of ¥62,761 million, payments of long-term debt of ¥10,503 million, and dividends paid of ¥513 million. Attachments Original document

