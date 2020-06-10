Ahresty : Notice on Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets and Revisions to Business Forecasts

June 1, 2020 For immediate release Company Name: Ahresty Corporation President & CEO: Arata Takahashi (Code Number: 5852) Contact for inquiries: Hideki Nariya Executive Officer and General Manager Management Planning Dept. (Telephone: 03-6369-8664)

Notice on Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets and Revisions to Business Forecasts

Ahresty Corporation ("the Company") hereby announces that it will reduce its deferred tax assets for the account settlement of the year ended March 2020.

Accordingly, the Company has revised its consolidated full-year business forecasts for fiscal year ended March 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) released on February 26, 2020 as follows.

1. Reversal of deferred tax assets

In view of the comprehensive circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result of careful examination of the collectability of deferred tax assets in the future, the Company has decided to reduce deferred tax assets by approximately 2,100 million yen and record the amount as deferred income taxes in the fourth quarter of the consolidated fiscal year.

2. Revisions to consolidated full-year business forecasts

(1) Revisions to consolidated results forecasts for the full year ended March 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Operating Recurring Net income Net income per Net sales attributable to owners share income income of parent million yen million yen million yen million yen yen Previous forecasts (A) 120,200 260 (140) 200 7.81 Revised forecasts (B) 120,500 700 360 (1,500) - Difference (B-A) 300 440 500 (1,700) Percentage change (%) 0.3 169.2 - - (Ref.) Results of previous year 145,428 3,228 2,905 421 16.26 (Year ended March 31, 2019)

(2) Reasons for revisions

Consolidated net sales are expected to be at about the same level as previously announced.

Operating income and recurring income are likely to exceed the figures of the previous forecasts. Despite the impact of the spread of COVID-19, which was associated with partial suspension of production mainly in our Die Casting Business in North America, early recovery of capital investment in Japan helped reduce deficits, and expenses decreased as a result of adjustments at year-end settlement in Asia.

Net income attributable to owners of parent will be lower than the level of the previous forecast because of the above-mentioned reversal of deferred tax assets and recording of the reduced amount as deferred income taxes.

For fiscal year ending March 2021, a substantial decrease is expected in automobile demand worldwide due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue our Group-wide efforts to prevent infection while working to further reform our production systems, control capital investment, reduce costs, and implement other necessary measures to improve profitability.

As for the business forecasts for the year ending March 2021, since the global COVID-19 spread has yet to see signs of calming