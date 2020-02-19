Ahresty : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
02/19/2020 | 11:12pm EST
Research
Service
Technology
Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
February 10, 2020
Copyright Ⓒ2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .
Key Points of the Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of FY 2019
(Million yen)
First 3 quarters of year
First 3 quarters of year
ended March 2019
ending March 2020
YoY changes
(Profitability)
(Profitability)
Sales
110,601
-
92,019
-
(18,581)
(16.8%)
Operating income
1,932
1.7%
512
0.6%
(1,420)
(73.5%)
Recurring income
1,981
1.8%
209
0.2%
(1,771)
(89.4%)
Net income
(1,285)
-
106
0.1%
1,392
-
EPS (yen)
(49.63)
4.17
Sales: Decreased due to a significant decline in car sales both in Japan and abroad, and a fall in the aluminum market.
Operating income: Decreased reflecting the decrease in car sales volume.
Recurring income: Decreased due to the decrease in operating income and the impact of foreign exchange, etc.
Net income: In FY 2018, impairment loss of approx. 3 billion yen at a US plant was recorded.
EPS: An increase in net income resulted in EPS of 4.17 yen per share.
1
Copyright
Ⓒ2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .
Overview of the (Quarterly) Consolidated Results
(Income/Loss)
(Million yen)
(Sales)
3,000
40,000
2,500
35,000
2,000
30,000
1,500
1,000
25,000
500
20,000
0
15,000
(500)
10,000
(1,000)
(1,500)
5,000
(2,000)
0
1st Q.
2nd Q.
3rd Q.
4th Q.
1st Q.
2nd Q.
*
3rd Q.
*
4th Q.
1st Q.
2nd Q.
3rd Q.
FY2017
FY2017
FY2017
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2018
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
Operating income/loss
1,255
477
1,136
1,850
596
(158)
1,494
1,296
576
(235)
171
Recurring income/loss
1,222
356
1,115
1,743
490
(147)
1,638
924
537
(427)
99
Net income/loss
850
405
1,105
1,090
776
(413)
(1,648)
1,706
289
(256)
73
Sales
35,494
35,136
36,359
38,178
35,429
36,821
38,351
34,827
31,953
30,727
29,339
* In Q2 of FY 2018, depreciation temporarily increased by ¥645 million, while in Q3, impairment losses of ¥3,015 million were incurred by a US plant.
2
Copyright
Ⓒ2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .
Die Casting Business
(Million yen)
First 3 quarters of year
First 3 quarters of year
ended March 2019
ending March 2020
YoY changes
(Profitability)
(Profitability)
Sales
51,689
-
44,921
-
(6,768)
(13.1%)
Japan
Segment
574
1.1%
(342)
-
(916)
-
Income/Loss
Sales
30,170
-
23,998
-
(6,171)
(20.5%)
North
America
Segment
(283)
-
536
2.2%
819
-
Income/Loss
Sales
22,899
-
18,051
-
(4,847)
(21.2%)
Asia
Segment
1,382
6.0%
(98)
-
(1,480)
-
Income/Loss
Overseas sales ratio in the Die Casting Business:
Q3 of fiscal year ended March 2019: 50.6% ⇒ Q3 of fiscal year ending March 2020: 48.3%
An explanation of the factors behind changes in segment results begins on the next page.
3
Copyright
Ⓒ2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .
Die Casting in Japan
Changes in sales and segment income in Die Casting Business
Factors of change in die casting sales (Million yen)
in Japan (Million yen)
20,000
Sales
2,500
51,689
18,491
Segment income/loss
2,000
18,000
(1,824)
1,500
326
44,921
16,309
16,000
15,225
1,000
(4,670)
(600)
15,142
14,554
500
14,000
747
18Q3
Effect of
Decrease in
Cost cuts
Others
19Q3
297
0
metal prices sales volume Product mix
(29)
(129)
(184)
12,000
(500)
17Q3 17Q4 18Q1 18Q2 18Q3 18Q4 19Q1 19Q2 19Q3
Factors of change in segment income (Million yen)
Sales: Decreased ¥6,760 million (down 13.1% year on year)
Sales volume in Japan shrank due to the impact of sluggish car sales continuing in North America and Asia, the main customers.
Decreased chiefly due to a decline in aluminum market conditions.
Segment income: Decreased ¥910 million (down year on year)
Despite efforts to reduce production costs, which was not enough to compensate for losses due to a decrease in sales volume, resulting in a decline in income.
574
508
(117)
(342)
(1,171)
(136)
18Q3
Decrease in
Increase in
Decrease in Others
19Q3
sales volume depreciation
production
costs
4
Copyright
Ⓒ2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .
Die Casting in North America
Changes in sales and segment income in Die Casting Business
Factors of change in die casting sales (Million yen)
12,000
in North America (Million yen)
2,000
Sales
Effect of revisions to
30,170
accounting standards
Segment income/loss
1,500
(1,640)
10,000
9,656
9,631
(1,096)
1,424
9,029
1,000
23,998
(343)
7,953
(4,588)
(1,569)
8,000
500
462
7,016
406
0
16
58
6,000
(85)
(500)
18Q3
Effect of
Decrease
Cost cuts
Effect of
Others
19Q3
metal
in sales
Product
exchange
4,000
(1,000)
prices
volume
mix
rates
17Q3 17Q4 18Q1 18Q2 18Q3 18Q4 19Q1 19Q2 19Q3
Factors of change in segment income (Million yen)
Sales: Decreased ¥6,170 million (down 20.5% year on year)
117
536
Decreased due to the impact of production adjustments at
901
some customers while the production volume of car
manufacturers, including main customers, fell short of that of
the previous year.
Decreased ¥1,600 million due to the effect of revisions to US
(283)
920
accounting standards.
Segment income: Increased ¥810 million (up year on year)
Effect of exchange rates 8
Increased thanks to improved productivity and an easing of
Effect of PTU
122
depreciation burden (affected by impairment loss and a
temporary increase in depreciation in the previous fiscal year),
despite continued decrease in sales.
(1,119)
18Q3
Decrease in Decrease in
Decrease in Others
19Q3
Fiscal year end: March in US; December in Mexico
sales volume depreciation
production
Exchange rate (18Q3
⇒ 19Q3): U.S. dollar: ¥110.82 ⇒ 108.43; Mexican peso: ¥109.98 ⇒ 109.41
costs
5
Copyright
Ⓒ2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .
Die Casting in Asia
Changes in sales and segment income in Die Casting
Factors of change in die casting sales (Million yen)
10,000
Business in Asia (Million yen)
2,500
Sales
Segment income/loss
2,000
22,899
7,756
8,000
7,072
1,500
(781)
138
18,051
6,306
5,935
(3,202)
6,000
5,810
1,000
(289)
(714)
616
222
500
4,000
477
0
18Q3
Effect of
Decrease
Cost cuts
Effect of
Others
19Q3
(63)
metal
in sales
Product
exchange
(257)
prices
volume
mix
rates
2,000
(500)
17Q3 17Q4 18Q1 18Q2 18Q3 18Q4 19Q1 19Q2 19Q3
Factors of change in segment income (Million yen)
Sales: Decreased ¥4,840 million (down 21.2% year on year)
In China, sales continued to decline reflecting the ongoing slowdown in business of local manufacturers and the effect of foreign exchange.
In India, sales volume decreased due to the impact of changes in automobile-related systems.
Segment income: Decreased ¥1,480 million (down year on year)
Fell due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales in China.
Fiscal year end: December in China; March in India
Exchange rate (18Q3
⇒ 19Q3): Chinese yuan: ¥16.83 ⇒ 15.94; Indian rupee: ¥1.60 ⇒ 1.54
1,382
Effect of exchange rates 8
(1,026)
(87)
254
(621)
(98)
18Q3
Decrease in
Increase in
Increase in
Others
19Q3
sales volume depreciation
production
costs
6
Copyright
Ⓒ2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .
Aluminum Business and Proprietary Products Business
(Million yen)
First 3 quarters of year
First 3 quarters of year
ended March 2019
ending March 2020
YoY changes
(Profitability)
(Profitability)
Sales
3,458
-
3,081
-
(377)
(10.9%)
Aluminum
Business
Segment
72
2.1%
135
4.4%
63
87.2%
Income/Loss
Proprietary
Sales
2,383
-
1,966
-
(416)
(17.5%)
Products
Business
Segment
232
9.8%
172
8.7%
(59)
(25.8%)
Income/Loss
Aluminum Business
Sales: Decreased due to a fall in sales unit prices attributable to fluctuations in the aluminum market.
Segment income: Increased because of lower material prices attributable to a fall in the market price of aluminum. Proprietary Products Business
Sales: Despite the increase in the first half, decreased because of a large order received in Q3 of the previous year.
Segment income: Decreased due to the impact of a decrease in orders received.
7
Copyright
Ⓒ2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .
Contact for inquiries about this document and the Company's IR:
Management Planning Section, Management Planning Department, Ahresty Corporation
Phone: +81-3-6369-8664
E-mail: ahresty_MP0_IR@ahresty.com
URL:
https://www.ahresty.co.jp
This document and what has been said in the results briefing include forecasts that the Company has made based on data available when the document was prepared. Actual results could be different from the forecasts for a range of reasons.
8
Copyright
Ⓒ2019 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .
Disclaimer
AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 04:11:02 UTC
Latest news on AHRESTY CORPORATION
Sales 2020
-
EBIT 2020
-
Net income 2020
-
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Capi. / Sales2020
-
Capi. / Sales2021
-
Capitalization
12 635 M
Technical analysis trends AHRESTY CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
730,00 JPY
Last Close Price
496,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
47,2%
Spread / Average Target
47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
47,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.