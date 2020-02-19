Log in
Ahresty : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

02/19/2020 | 11:12pm EST

Research

Service

Technology

Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

February 10, 2020

Copyright Ⓒ2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Key Points of the Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of FY 2019

(Million yen)

First 3 quarters of year

First 3 quarters of year

ended March 2019

ending March 2020

YoY changes

(Profitability)

(Profitability)

Sales

110,601

-

92,019

-

(18,581)

(16.8%)

Operating income

1,932

1.7%

512

0.6%

(1,420)

(73.5%)

Recurring income

1,981

1.8%

209

0.2%

(1,771)

(89.4%)

Net income

(1,285)

-

106

0.1%

1,392

-

EPS (yen)

(49.63)

4.17

  • Sales: Decreased due to a significant decline in car sales both in Japan and abroad, and a fall in the aluminum market.
  • Operating income: Decreased reflecting the decrease in car sales volume.
  • Recurring income: Decreased due to the decrease in operating income and the impact of foreign exchange, etc.
  • Net income: In FY 2018, impairment loss of approx. 3 billion yen at a US plant was recorded.
  • EPS: An increase in net income resulted in EPS of 4.17 yen per share.

1

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Overview of the (Quarterly) Consolidated Results

(Income/Loss)

(Million yen) (Sales)

3,000

40,000

2,500

35,000

2,000

30,000

1,500

1,000

25,000

500

20,000

0

15,000

(500)

10,000

(1,000)

(1,500)

5,000

(2,000)

0

1st Q.

2nd Q.

3rd Q.

4th Q.

1st Q.

2nd Q.

*

3rd Q.

*

4th Q.

1st Q.

2nd Q.

3rd Q.

FY2017

FY2017

FY2017

FY2017

FY2018

FY2018

FY2018

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

Operating income/loss

1,255

477

1,136

1,850

596

(158)

1,494

1,296

576

(235)

171

Recurring income/loss

1,222

356

1,115

1,743

490

(147)

1,638

924

537

(427)

99

Net income/loss

850

405

1,105

1,090

776

(413)

(1,648)

1,706

289

(256)

73

Sales

35,494

35,136

36,359

38,178

35,429

36,821

38,351

34,827

31,953

30,727

29,339

* In Q2 of FY 2018, depreciation temporarily increased by ¥645 million, while in Q3, impairment losses of ¥3,015 million were incurred by a US plant.

2

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Die Casting Business

(Million yen)

First 3 quarters of year

First 3 quarters of year

ended March 2019

ending March 2020

YoY changes

(Profitability)

(Profitability)

Sales

51,689

-

44,921

-

(6,768)

(13.1%)

Japan

Segment

574

1.1%

(342)

-

(916)

-

Income/Loss

Sales

30,170

-

23,998

-

(6,171)

(20.5%)

North

America

Segment

(283)

-

536

2.2%

819

-

Income/Loss

Sales

22,899

-

18,051

-

(4,847)

(21.2%)

Asia

Segment

1,382

6.0%

(98)

-

(1,480)

-

Income/Loss

  • Overseas sales ratio in the Die Casting Business:
    Q3 of fiscal year ended March 2019: 50.6% Q3 of fiscal year ending March 2020: 48.3%
    • An explanation of the factors behind changes in segment results begins on the next page.

3

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Die Casting in Japan

Changes in sales and segment income in Die Casting Business

Factors of change in die casting sales (Million yen)

in Japan (Million yen)

20,000

Sales

2,500

51,689

18,491

Segment income/loss

2,000

18,000

(1,824)

1,500

326

44,921

16,309

16,000

15,225

1,000

(4,670)

(600)

15,142

14,554

500

14,000

747

18Q3

Effect of

Decrease in

Cost cuts

Others

19Q3

297

0

metal prices sales volume Product mix

(29)

(129) (184)

12,000

(500)

17Q3 17Q4 18Q1 18Q2 18Q3 18Q4 19Q1 19Q2 19Q3

Factors of change in segment income (Million yen)

Sales: Decreased ¥6,760 million (down 13.1% year on year)

  • Sales volume in Japan shrank due to the impact of sluggish car sales continuing in North America and Asia, the main customers.
  • Decreased chiefly due to a decline in aluminum market conditions.

Segment income: Decreased ¥910 million (down year on year)

  • Despite efforts to reduce production costs, which was not enough to compensate for losses due to a decrease in sales volume, resulting in a decline in income.

574

508

(117)

(342)

(1,171)

(136)

18Q3

Decrease in

Increase in

Decrease in Others

19Q3

sales volume depreciation

production

costs

4

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Die Casting in North America

Changes in sales and segment income in Die Casting Business

Factors of change in die casting sales (Million yen)

12,000

in North America (Million yen)

2,000

Sales

Effect of revisions to

30,170

accounting standards

Segment income/loss

1,500

(1,640)

10,000

9,656

9,631

(1,096)

1,424

9,029

1,000

23,998

(343)

7,953

(4,588)

(1,569)

8,000

500

462

7,016

406

0

16

58

6,000

(85)

(500)

18Q3

Effect of

Decrease

Cost cuts

Effect of

Others

19Q3

metal

in sales

Product

exchange

4,000

(1,000)

prices

volume

mix

rates

17Q3 17Q4 18Q1 18Q2 18Q3 18Q4 19Q1 19Q2 19Q3

Factors of change in segment income (Million yen)

Sales: Decreased ¥6,170 million (down 20.5% year on year)

117

536

Decreased due to the impact of production adjustments at

901

some customers while the production volume of car

manufacturers, including main customers, fell short of that of

the previous year.

Decreased ¥1,600 million due to the effect of revisions to US

(283)

920

accounting standards.

Segment income: Increased ¥810 million (up year on year)

Effect of exchange rates 8

Increased thanks to improved productivity and an easing of

Effect of PTU

122

depreciation burden (affected by impairment loss and a

temporary increase in depreciation in the previous fiscal year),

despite continued decrease in sales.

(1,119)

18Q3

Decrease in Decrease in

Decrease in Others

19Q3

Fiscal year end: March in US; December in Mexico

sales volume depreciation

production

Exchange rate (18Q3 19Q3): U.S. dollar: ¥110.82 108.43; Mexican peso: ¥109.98 109.41

costs

5

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Die Casting in Asia

Changes in sales and segment income in Die Casting

Factors of change in die casting sales (Million yen)

10,000

Business in Asia (Million yen)

2,500

Sales

Segment income/loss

2,000

22,899

7,756

8,000

7,072

1,500

(781)

138

18,051

6,306

5,935

(3,202)

6,000

5,810

1,000

(289)

(714)

616

222

500

4,000

477

0

18Q3

Effect of

Decrease

Cost cuts

Effect of

Others

19Q3

(63)

metal

in sales

Product

exchange

(257)

prices

volume

mix

rates

2,000

(500)

17Q3 17Q4 18Q1 18Q2 18Q3 18Q4 19Q1 19Q2 19Q3

Factors of change in segment income (Million yen)

Sales: Decreased ¥4,840 million (down 21.2% year on year)

  • In China, sales continued to decline reflecting the ongoing slowdown in business of local manufacturers and the effect of foreign exchange.
  • In India, sales volume decreased due to the impact of changes in automobile-related systems.

Segment income: Decreased ¥1,480 million (down year on year)

  • Fell due to the significant impact of the decrease in net sales in China.

Fiscal year end: December in China; March in India

Exchange rate (18Q3 19Q3): Chinese yuan: ¥16.83 15.94; Indian rupee: ¥1.60 1.54

1,382

Effect of exchange rates 8

(1,026)

(87)

254

(621)

(98)

18Q3

Decrease in

Increase in

Increase in

Others

19Q3

sales volume depreciation

production

costs

6

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Aluminum Business and Proprietary Products Business

(Million yen)

First 3 quarters of year

First 3 quarters of year

ended March 2019

ending March 2020

YoY changes

(Profitability)

(Profitability)

Sales

3,458

-

3,081

-

(377)

(10.9%)

Aluminum

Business

Segment

72

2.1%

135

4.4%

63

87.2%

Income/Loss

Proprietary

Sales

2,383

-

1,966

-

(416)

(17.5%)

Products

Business

Segment

232

9.8%

172

8.7%

(59)

(25.8%)

Income/Loss

Aluminum Business

  • Sales: Decreased due to a fall in sales unit prices attributable to fluctuations in the aluminum market.
  • Segment income: Increased because of lower material prices attributable to a fall in the market price of aluminum. Proprietary Products Business
  • Sales: Despite the increase in the first half, decreased because of a large order received in Q3 of the previous year.
  • Segment income: Decreased due to the impact of a decrease in orders received.

7

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Contact for inquiries about this document and the Company's IR:

Management Planning Section, Management Planning Department, Ahresty Corporation

Phone: +81-3-6369-8664

E-mail: ahresty_MP0_IR@ahresty.com

URL: https://www.ahresty.co.jp

This document and what has been said in the results briefing include forecasts that the Company has made based on data available when the document was prepared. Actual results could be different from the forecasts for a range of reasons.

8

Copyright 2019 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 04:11:02 UTC
