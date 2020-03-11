AIA : 2019 Value of New Business Rose 6%

By Ronnie Harui



AIA Group's 2019 new-business value rose 6.0% despite a challenging operating environment, with continued growth in all of its key financial metrics.

The Asian insurer's new-business value--a key measure of profitability--was US$4.15 billion, AIA said Thursday.

Excluding Hong Kong, the group's new-business value increased by 16% from 2018, mainly due to very strong growth in the mainland China business.

AIA's new-business value margin was 62.9% in 2019, compared with 60.0% in 2018, the company said.

The insurer has suffered significant disruption from the coronavirus epidemic that affected new business sales in the first quarter, it said, including travel restrictions and a general reluctance for people to meet face-to-face.

