AIA Group Limited    1299

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/10
71.85 HKD   +0.63%
06:53pAIA : 2019 growth in new business value slows to 6%; flags COVID-19 impact
RE
07:34aAIA : Terms of Reference for the Board Risk Committee
PU
03/09AIA GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

AIA : 2019 growth in new business value slows to 6%; flags COVID-19 impact

03/11/2020 | 06:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of AIA is displayed at its office in Hong Kong

Insurer AIA Group said on Thursday the growth in value of new business slowed to 6% last year as anti-government protests in Hong Kong weighed on sales, and it signalled a brief but significant impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

"A number of our markets are facing headwinds from the lower interest rate environment and the impact of COVID-19," the company said, adding that the speed of recovery and the extent of any long-term impact remain uncertain.

AIA's new business value, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $4.15 billion in 2019, up from $3.96 billion a year earlier, according to its earning statement.

The Hong Kong-based company, which reported more than 20% annual growth in new business value in the last few years, was expected by analysts to post a rise of 8% to $4.28 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

Anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled territory, which began in June last year, have led to a sharp drop in tourist arrivals, mainly from the mainland, hitting sales of luxury goods and insurance policies, among other things.

AIA and other insurers in Hong Kong get a large share of their sales from selling insurance products to China visitors, who are seeking better products and overseas investment opportunities.

The value of new business in Hong Kong fell 5% to $1.62 billion, impacted by a decline in sales from mainland Chinese visitors in the second half of 2019.

China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new business growth globally at AIA, which was originally founded in Shanghai nearly 100 years ago and is the first foreign insurer to be granted a licence in China.

The Asia-focused insurer, which in November named Lee Yuan Siong from Chinese rival Ping An Insurance as its CEO, has a business presence in 18 markets in the Asia Pacific, including Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED 0.63% 71.85 End-of-day quote.0.21%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -1.30% 78.15 End-of-day quote.-7.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 524 M
EBIT 2019 7 328 M
Net income 2019 6 472 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 133x
P/E ratio 2020 126x
Capi. / Sales2019 25,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 22,8x
Capitalization 867 B
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,81  $
Last Close Price 72,00  $
Spread / Highest target -81,6%
Spread / Average Target -83,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -86,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED0.21%111 392
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.0.65%203 918
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.12%104 887
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-16.36%37 281
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.25%32 127
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.0.83%14 454
