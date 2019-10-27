AIA : 3Q Value of New Business Rose 1%

By P.R.Venkat



AIA Group Ltd.'s (1299.HK) third-quarter new-business value rose 1% amid a challenging operating environment in Hong Kong.

The Asian insurer's new-business value--a key measure of profitability--stood at US$980 million, AIA said Monday. Excluding Hong Kong, the group's new-business value grew by 14% on year, mainly due to strong growth in the mainland China business.

AIA's new-business value margin stood at 67.0%, compared with 61.1%, the company said, adding that it had brought forward its results as information relating to some of its businesses was in circulation.

"Some of our markets are experiencing headwinds from the lower interest rate environment, falling consumer confidence and rising political and trade tensions," AIA said.

The insurer said that in particular, the reduced numbers of mainland Chinese visitors to Hong Kong continue to affect sales.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com