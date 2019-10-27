Log in
AIA Group Limited    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/25
74.75 HKD   -0.73%
10:27pAIA : Reports New Business Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
09:50pAIA : 3Q Value of New Business Rose 1%
DJ
06:58pAIA : Insurer AIA third-quarter new business posts tepid rise as Hong Kong demand slows
RE
AIA : 3Q Value of New Business Rose 1%

10/27/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

By P.R.Venkat

AIA Group Ltd.'s (1299.HK) third-quarter new-business value rose 1% amid a challenging operating environment in Hong Kong.

The Asian insurer's new-business value--a key measure of profitability--stood at US$980 million, AIA said Monday. Excluding Hong Kong, the group's new-business value grew by 14% on year, mainly due to strong growth in the mainland China business.

AIA's new-business value margin stood at 67.0%, compared with 61.1%, the company said, adding that it had brought forward its results as information relating to some of its businesses was in circulation.

"Some of our markets are experiencing headwinds from the lower interest rate environment, falling consumer confidence and rising political and trade tensions," AIA said.

The insurer said that in particular, the reduced numbers of mainland Chinese visitors to Hong Kong continue to affect sales.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 136 M
EBIT 2019 7 661 M
Net income 2019 6 244 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,96x
Capitalization 115 B
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED15.00%114 900
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.32.60%234 524
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED18.42%108 396
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.24.48%41 617
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.06%37 227
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.57.61%17 333
