Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AIA Group Limited    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AIA : Execution of the Joint Cooperation Agreement between AIA Australia Limited and Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Entry into 25-year Strategic Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 03:57am EDT
Execution of the Joint Cooperation Agreement between AIA Australia Limited and Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Entry into 25-year Strategic Partnership

01 November 2019

Download PDF

HONG KONG, 1 November 2019 - AIA Group Limited ('AIA'; or the 'Company'; stock code 1299) is pleased to announce the execution of the Joint Cooperation Agreement between AIA Australia Limited ('AIA Australia') and Commonwealth Bank of Australia ('CBA') under the alternative completion structure and arrangements for the purchase of CBA's life insurance business (known as 'CommInsure Life'), The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited ('CMLA') and certain affiliated companies1, which was announced on 23 August 2019.

The Joint Cooperation Agreement allows for an agreed management and oversight structure to be implemented, enabling AIA to exercise an appropriate level of direct management control and oversight of both the AIA Australia and CMLA businesses while awaiting the final completion through either a share sale as originally contemplated or an asset transfer mechanism.

Additionally, the strategic bancassurance partnership between AIA Australia and CBA in Australia has been extended to 25 years and is also now in effect.

The strategic bancassurance partnership with ASB Bank Limited in New Zealand, which became effective on 2 July 2018 upon the completion of the acquisition of Sovereign Assurance Company Limited, is also extended to 25 years.

- End -

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively 'AIA' or the 'Group') comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau SAR, Brunei, Cambodia, a 97 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In April 2019, AIA was also granted approval as a preferred applicant to operate in Myanmar through a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$256 billion as of 30 June 2019.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than 34 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code '1299' with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: 'AAGIY').

Contacts

Investment Community
Lance Burbidge +852 2832 1398
Evelyn Lam +852 2832 1633
Feon Lee +852 2832 4704
Rachel Poon +852 2832 4792
News Media
Stephen Thomas +852 2832 6178
Emerald Ng +852 2832 4720

- ###-

Notes:

  1. Hong Kong SAR refers to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
  2. Macau SAR refers to Macau Special Administrative Region.

Disclaimer

AIA Group Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 07:56:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIA GROUP LIMITED
03:57aAIA : Execution of the Joint Cooperation Agreement between AIA Australia Limited..
PU
10/28AIA : Hong Kong protests push insurer AIA to worst quarterly new business growth
RE
10/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise Ahead Of A Busy Week For Markets
DJ
10/27AIA : Reports New Business Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
10/27AIA : 3Q Value of New Business Rose 1%
DJ
10/27AIA : Third Quarter 2019 New Business Highlights
PU
10/21Tough Conditions Test HSBC's Fill-In CEO -- WSJ
DJ
10/21ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Uncertainties On Brexit, U.S.-China Tr..
DJ
10/20HSBC's Stand-In Weathers Storms in Bid for Top Job
DJ
10/20HSBC's Stand-In Weathers Storms in Bid for Top Job
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 747 M
EBIT 2019 7 515 M
Net income 2019 6 228 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,16x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,53  $
Last Close Price 10,01  $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED20.69%120 586
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.32.39%235 183
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED23.64%118 301
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.21.39%40 906
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.38%37 259
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.61.81%17 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group