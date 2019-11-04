Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AIA Group Limited    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AIA : Global growth woes ease but protests raise new risks - AIA CIO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:00pm EST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A reduction in the risks that have bedevilled the global economy this year will help lift markets in 2020, but protests across the world are signalling longer-term challenges for policymakers, AIA Group Chief Investment Officer Mark Konyn said.

Konyn told Reuters Global 2020 Investment Outlook Summit that the current economic cycle would bottom in the first half of next year and flagged Europe as the region most likely to surprise with an improvement, helped by the fading of risks including stress on the euro and that of a disruptive hard U.K. exit from the European Union.

"Europe could have been worse (in 2019). If you put that in context of the global economy, its more support," he said. "In an environment where the U.S. is doing better and China is stable, it's a better outlook."

Hong Kong-based AIA is the largest independent listed life insurer in Asia, and reported total assets worth $256 billion as of June 2019.

Konyn said that a key engine of global growth would be strong U.S. consumer spending, which would limit the need for the Federal Reserve to cut rates further - notwithstanding the "noise" of the U.S. presidential election in 2020.

"The markets will adjust to that commentary around the presidential election. We think it's another year of reasonable growth in the U.S.," he added.

In Asia, where AIA invests much of its capital, central banks would however trim rates further to offset the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Tariffs imposed or threatened by Beijing and Washington could shave 0.8% off global GDP in 2020 and incur losses in years ahead, the International Monetary Fund said in a recent forecast.

"NOT SUSTAINABLE"

In addition to risks to global growth, markets are paying increasing attention to anti-government demonstrations from Chile and France to Hong Kong, Iraq and Lebanon.

While Konyn did not expect the unrest to significantly affect global growth in the near term, he said politicians and other policymakers must address the rise in social inequality since the 2008 global financial crisis.

"You've seen around the world a divergence in terms of the haves and the have-nots, particularly in developed economies, where you see a strong return on capital but not so much on labour, " he said. "These are structural issues that need to be addressed because they're not sustainable."

(Reporting by Noah Sin and Jennifer Hughes; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Noah Sin and Jennifer Hughes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIA GROUP LIMITED
08:00pAIA : Global growth woes ease but protests raise new risks - AIA CIO
RE
11/01AIA : Execution of the Joint Cooperation Agreement between AIA Australia Limited..
PU
10/27AIA : Hong Kong protests push insurer AIA to worst quarterly new business growth
RE
10/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise Ahead Of A Busy Week For Markets
DJ
10/27AIA : Reports New Business Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
10/27AIA : 3Q Value of New Business Rose 1%
DJ
10/27AIA : Third Quarter 2019 New Business Highlights
PU
10/21Tough Conditions Test HSBC's Fill-In CEO -- WSJ
DJ
10/21ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Uncertainties On Brexit, U.S.-China Tr..
DJ
10/20HSBC's Stand-In Weathers Storms in Bid for Top Job
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 747 M
EBIT 2019 7 515 M
Net income 2019 6 228 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,31x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,53  $
Last Close Price 10,48  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED26.08%122 210
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.36.40%239 459
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED26.06%118 108
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.24.16%41 858
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.19%37 318
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.58.25%17 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group