AIA : New-Business Value Fell 27% in 1Q on Virus Hit

By Martin Mou



AIA Group said its value of new business fell 27% in the first quarter mainly as the coronavirus pandemic severely hurt sales in its major markets of Hong Kong and mainland China.

New-business value declined to $841 million, while the new-business margin also slipped to 56.6% from 63.6% in the same period a year earlier, the insurer said Friday.

"Containment measures continue to constrain face-to-face meetings, which remain the Group's primary source of new business sales," AIA Group Chief Executive Ng Keng Hooi said.

While relaxed virus-control measures in mainland China led to stronger March sales from February, governments across the Asia-Pacific region have introduced or tightened containment measures since March, which could deal a severe blow to its new business sales in these markets, AIA said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com