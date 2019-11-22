AIA : Ng Keng Hooi to retire as AIA Group Chief Executive and President To be succeeded by Lee Yuan Siong from 1 June 2020

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. There is not, and is not intended to be, any public offering of the securities of the Company in the United States. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Ng Keng Hooi to retire as AIA Group Chief Executive and President To be succeeded by Lee Yuan Siong from 1 June 2020 HONG KONG, 22 November 2019 - AIA Group Limited ("AIA" or the "Company") announces today that its Group Chief Executive and President, Ng Keng Hooi, has informed the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") of his intention to retire from his executive positions with the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") effective 31 May 2020. The Board is pleased to announce that Lee Yuan Siong has been appointed Group Chief Executive and President Designate with effect from 1 March 2020. He will succeed Mr. Ng as Group Chief Executive and President with effect from 1 June 2020. Mr. Lee, aged 54, has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance sector. He was an executive director of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. from June 2013 and served as the company's co-CEO and Chief Insurance Business Officer. Before joining Ping An, Mr. Lee held a number of senior leadership positions with Prudential plc of the United Kingdom, including President of CITIC-Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, a life insurance joint venture in Mainland China, and he has significant experience across a number of Asian markets including Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Taiwan (China), Thailand and Vietnam. He began his career at the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He holds a Master of Finance degree from the University of Cambridge and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (US). Edmund Tse, AIA's Independent Non-executiveChairman, said: "Yuan Siong has a strong and proven track record of leadership in our industry and is very well positioned to build on the tremendous work done by Keng Hooi during his term as Group Chief Executive and President. Yuan Siong's appointment is the result of a rigorous succession process by the Board looking for the best candidate to succeed Keng Hooi. We are very excited to welcome Yuan Siong to AIA. "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Keng Hooi who has made a substantial and enduring contribution to AIA during his time as Group Chief Executive and President, as well as in his previous role as Regional Chief Executive. 1

"Throughout his time at AIA, and indeed during his more than 40 years in the insurance industry, Keng Hooi has consistently displayed exceptional leadership and strategic vision. He has helped lead AIA to unprecedented heights. We are grateful for his service and the foundation he has built for the next generation of leadership at AIA. "The Board is pleased that we will have the benefit of Keng Hooi's continuing guidance and support during the transition process. I am delighted that he has agreed to act as a Senior Adviser to the Board and we all wish him well in his retirement." AIA's main financial metrics have grown materially during Mr. Ng's tenure. Based on the most recently published financial results for the first half of 2019 compared with the first half of 2017 on actual exchange rates, value of new business (VONB) grew by 42 per cent to US$2,275 million and IFRS operating profit after tax (OPAT) increased by 30 per cent to US$2,898 million. Embedded Value Equity (EV Equity) increased by 26 per cent to US$61.4 billion and shareholder dividends increased by 30 per cent over the same period. Lee Yuan Siong said: "Having watched AIA's incredible track record of growth for many years, I am delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional company. AIA has an outstanding leadership team and I look forward to joining my colleagues to continue to build on AIA's unrivalled platform. I am committed to ensuring that AIA continues to capture the significant opportunities available across the Asia-Pacific region to deliver sustainable value for shareholders while helping millions of customers live healthier, longer, better lives." Ng Keng Hooi, AIA's Group Chief Executive and President, said: "I have enjoyed a wonderful executive career in the life insurance industry and the position as Group Chief Executive and President of AIA has been one of the great privileges of my professional life. I am extremely proud of the team we have built and the Group's achievements during my time at AIA. I have benefited from the outstanding support of our Board as well as the dedication, professionalism and collaboration from my leadership team at the Group and in all of our local businesses. What sets AIA apart is the depth and quality of our employees, agents and partners, whose tireless work and unrelenting commitment have allowed us to transform how we engage with and serve our customers. "I have known Yuan Siong for more than 20 years. He has deep experience of Asian life insurance markets and has demonstrated transformational leadership in the successful development and deployment of new technology. In addition to his exceptional track record of execution and delivery, he has a proven ability to drive innovation and build long-term sustainable value at scale within the insurance industry. I am very pleased to pass the role of Group Chief Executive and President on to someone in whom I have so much confidence, and I am sure that AIA will go from strength to strength under his leadership. "AIA is an extraordinary company with an important purpose and the most talented people. I am very confident that the Group will continue to enjoy great success for many years to come." Contract Terms and Interest in Company Shares Mr. Lee will succeed Mr. Ng as Group Chief Executive and President of the Company with effect from 1 June 2020. The term of Mr. Lee's service contract will be for three years from 1 March 2020 and the Company has an option to renew with him for a further three years. The remuneration for Mr. Lee for 2020 will comprise an annual base salary of HK$8,466,000, target short-term incentives of US$1,980,000 and target long-term incentives of US$3,960,000, making a total target annual remuneration of US$7,025,341. 2

The remuneration was set by the Company's Remuneration Committee with reference to Mr. Lee's duties and responsibilities within the Group and the prevailing market conditions. Mr. Lee shall also be awarded compensation for unvested long-term incentives and deferred payments that he will forfeit on leaving his prior employment. The total value of such grants is US$28,151,122 (the "Grant Amount"). The Grant Amount will vest over a period of six years according to the schedule set out below and will be in the form of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") and cash payments. The number of RSUs to which Mr. Lee shall be entitled will be determined on the effective date of his appointment by dividing the non-cash component of the Grant Amount by the grant price. The grant price shall be determined by averaging the Company's closing share price over the 30 trading days preceding the effective date of his appointment as Group Chief Executive and President Designate. The Grant Amount shall vest over a period of six years according to the following schedule: Year Amount (US$) 2020 $6,562,667 2021 $5,143,563 2022 $4,263,893 2023 $3,333,333 2024 $3,333,333 2025 $5,514,333 Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lee does not have any interest or short position in shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Other Information Mr. Lee does not have any relationship with any director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company. He has held directorships in public companies in the last three years, the securities of which are listed on securities markets in Hong Kong and overseas. These include Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited. Save as disclosed above, there is no information about Mr. Lee that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Further, save as disclosed above, there are no matters in relation to the retirement of Mr. Ng as Group Chief Executive and President that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders. Note: The amount denominated in Hong Kong dollar in this announcement has been converted into United States dollar at an exchange rate of US$1.00 to HK$7.80 for illustration purposes only. By Order of the Board Edmund Sze-Wing Tse Independent Non-executive Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director Hong Kong, 22 November 2019 3

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises: Independent Non-executive Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director: Mr. Edmund Sze-WingTse Executive Director, Group Chief Executive and President: Mr. Ng Keng Hooi Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Jack Chak-Kwong So, Mr. Chung-Kong Chow, Mr. John Barrie Harrison, Mr. George Yong- Boon Yeo, Mr. Mohamed Azman Yahya, Professor Lawrence Juen-Yee Lau, Ms. Swee-Lian Teo, Dr. Narongchai Akrasanee and Mr. Cesar Velasquez Purisima 4